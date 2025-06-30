Devon Dampier Turns Kyle Whittingham’s Big 12 Outlook as Utah HC Faces Tough Reality

Utah’s Big 12 debut didn’t go exactly as planned, but Cam Rising era is finally over. In 2024, Utes came out the gates hot, steamrolling through their non-conference slate with a 4–0 record, including a wild 49–0 beatdown of Southern Utah that had folks in Salt Lake buzzing. But like a rollercoaster that clinks its way to the top before dropping straight into chaos, the Utes plummeted hard. 7 losses in their final 8 games. Cam Rising re-injured. Offense in the ditch. Defense holding on like duct tape on a leaky hose. And by the end of it all? A gut-punch 5–7 finish. So Kyle Whittingham did what any smart vet would do. He went shopping in the portal. His big-ticket buy: Devon Dampier, straight out of New Mexico and straight into the Salt Lake City.

The 5’11”, 204-pound quarterback transferred in from New Mexico, bringing electricity with every step. But here’s the kicker—he’s not just mobile. The man’s a straight-up magician in cleats. He rushed for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns last year. ONE NINE. Most of those came on designed runs, not just broken plays. He wasn’t scrambling for his life—he was the life.

Still, there’s a red flag on the stat sheet: Dampier threw 12 interceptions to go with his 12 passing touchdowns in 2024. Completion rate? Just under 58%. Not great. But Utah insider Steve Bartle gave fans a reason to chill out on the Cover 3 podcast: “The one thing that really popped when you saw him live is that he is as electric as you would expect him to be. Just… it’s like he’s got a teleportation device at times. You think he’s dead to rights in the backfield, and he’s able to make something happen—find the receiver, extend the play.” He didn’t downplay the flaws, either. “The 12-to-12 touchdown-to-interception ratio isn’t good. The 57.9% completion rate last year is something he definitely needs to improve upon if Utah’s going to do some things.”

Dampier followed offensive coordinator Jason Beck from New Mexico, and that chemistry might be the cheat code. The offense Beck runs is a fast-paced, RPO-heavy system—designed for chaos and mismatches. With Dampier at the controls, Beck won’t need to hold back. And Dampier’s not flying solo—his top receiver from New Mexico, Ryan Davis (747 yards in 2024), also made the jump. That pre-built connection? Huge.

But let’s talk brass tacks. Utah’s offense in 2024? Ugly. Ranked No. 102 in scoring, No. 98 in rushing and passing, and No. 115 in total offense. They were basically allergic to big plays. Now, if Dampier plays like the guy who lit up the Mountain West and makes even a modest leap as a passer, Utah’s ceiling flips. Add in Washington State transfer Wayshawn Parker, who averaged 5.4 yards a carry last year, and NaQuari Rogers as a home-run threat? That’s a backfield with teeth. Sprinkle in tight end Dallen Bentley, and it gets spooky in the red zone.

The offensive line might be the sneakiest strength. Four starters return, including First Team All–Big 12 tackle Spencer Fano and rising star Caleb Lomu. With guys like Michael Mokofisi and Keaton Krump holding it down in the trenches, Utah should have the time and space to let this thing breathe.

But let’s not sugarcoat the Big 12. It’s a meat grinder. Utah’s 2025 schedule isn’t the worst, but it’s not sweet either. Texas Tech, Arizona State, Baylor (on the road), Kansas State, Kansas—stacked back-to-back late in the season. And then there’s Morgantown. Two time zones away. Rainy, muddy, loud. Just a brutal place to play.

Steve Bartle kept it honest: “Yeah, the conference schedule… look, the good news is that at least they’re getting the home-and-aways—you know, they’re alternating them. So you don’t see those back-to-back road games. Yeah, the conference schedule… look, the good news is at least they’re getting the home-and-aways alternating. So you don’t see those back-to-back road games, which helps. But yeah, it’s a pretty tough schedule… It’s probably one of the tougher ones in the conference if they want to get to that championship game.” Utah’s 2025 schedule is low-key ranked 46th nationally with a strength of schedule of 58th across Division I. The problem is their road games.

Can Utah bounce back in 2025 after a rough first ride in the Big 12? What does Vegas think?

Kyle Whittingham might be pushing 66, but he’s still got some smoke in the tank—and maybe a transition plan, too. Defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley is the head-coach-in-waiting, but for now, this is still Kyle’s rodeo. And this year, he’s rolling the dice on Devon Dampier to be the game-changer. Cam Rising is finally off to greener pastures—medically retired, officially done after over half a decade of college ball. Isaac Wilson is still hanging around, but the keys to this ride now belong to Dampier.

Utah’s defense stayed elite even when the offense fell apart. Top 25 in scoring defense. Top 40 across the board. They’ve got dudes—Logan Fano coming off the edge, Levani Damuni returning after a full year lost to injury, and transfers like JC Hart (LSU) and Dilan Battle (Auburn) plugging in.

The Vegas line says it all: 7.5 wins. That’s the number floating around sportsbooks like FanDuel and BetMGM. Over at FanDuel, the odds lean to the over at –138, which means folks aren’t exactly fading the Utes. BetMGM? They’ve got it almost dead even. That’s not just a number—it’s a mood. Vegas isn’t all-in, but they aren’t betting against Kyle Whittingham either.

Analytics folks are a touch more optimistic. Heartland College Sports? They’ve got Utah going 8–4. Franetic’s model likes ‘em too. That’s a far cry from last year’s 5–7 mess. It shows there’s a belief that the right QB and a healthy roster can flip this thing quick.

But that hinges on Dampier. If he stays healthy and that passing game starts cooking, Utah goes from a bottom-tier offense to an RPO-fueled nightmare. The run game will be there. The defense will ball. But it’s all about the air attack. If that part clicks, we’re talking about a team that can sneak into the Big 12 title mix.