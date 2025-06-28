Devon Dampier’s Transfer Agenda Exposed as Kyle Whittingham Revelation Puts Big 12 on Alert

The holidays hit different for New Mexico, especially in the chaotic lull between rivalry weekend and bowl season. Because Lobos’ losses at the time, however, wound up being both the Beehive State’s and Kyle Whittingham‘s gain. For the Utah Utes though, the early December whirlwind carried more than just coaching changes. It brought a QB and coordinator combo that may redefine the Utes’ Big 12 debut. As Bronco Mendenhall took over at Utah State and Jason Beck was named Utah’s OC, the bigger coup came quietly when All-Mountain West QB Devon Dampier followed Jason Beck from New Mexico to Salt Lake City. A calculated move with major implications for the offense that has struggled since Cam Rising injured his knee.

And not everyone across the sport is sleeping on this one. On the Andy & Ari show, Cody Bellaire declared, “If you take Dampier’s rushing yards from last year alone, he would have the second most career rushing yards of any quarterback in Utah history. And he’s only 60 yards away from Travis Wilson at the number one spot there.” Yet despite Dampier’s breakout season—nearly 3,000 total yards and a first-team All-Mountain West nod—his portal market wasn’t flooded. “Not unbelievably rich. I would say I didn’t hear a ton of names on that,” Cody added. Andy Staples chimed in with what many scouts echoed: “I think the fear is that the passing numbers will go down against better defenses. A lot of it, his defenses were so scared of how he can run the ball that receivers were wide open.”

The NFL arm may not be there, but the intrigue absolutely is. Ari Wasserman explained, “He may not be NFL arm trying to tamper with him after he got to Utah.” Bellaire, however, sees him as a potential breakout star: “He’s got two potential first-round picks at left and right tackle to anchor that offensive line. So, that’s my guy this year. I’m playing the flag on it. Devon Dampier. Book it.” It’s high praise in a conference that’s already anticipating chaos.

“Utah’s the one you got to watch in the Big 12,” Andy said. “They recruited in the trenches to win the old Pac-12… the Big 12 doesn’t really have lines like that.” It’s not just narrative fluff. Utah quietly returns a monstrous two-deep roster on both sides of the ball, with bookend tackles Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu headlining a top-three NCAA offensive line. “The biggest part was the linemen we were able to keep here,” Dampier said. “To play behind a top-three-ranked NCAA O-line was huge.”

While other teams dove into portal chaos, Utah stayed steady, betting big on chemistry and retention. Beck and Kyle Whittingham knew exactly what they were doing when they pulled Devon Dampier into lead this machine. “It’s easier than a year ago doing it in New Mexico, and the reason I say that is being able to have Devon come with me—it’s like you’re having a returning quarterback,” Beck said.

Continuity like this is rare, especially with Beck inheriting what was already the fourth-best offense in the FBS by yards per game last year. It gives UH an immediate edge. And Devon Dampier knows the playbook like the back of his hand. “All the verbiage is the same, and obviously we’re adding a few new things, but the base point has remained the same,” he said. “It’s pretty easy for me to know what’s going on, and the main part is just teaching other guys.” There’s even a leadership edge to him already. “I try not to be too bossy because I know what it’s like to have a boss out there. But I’m definitely letting them know,” the UH QB1 added with a grin.

In a wide-open Big 12 where preseason projections will mean nothing come October, Utah is the team no one wants to play. “In a conference race that, you know, your guess is as good as mine. It’s also the most appropriate thing in the world for like Utah to come out… if Utah starts 6-0 and knocks off Tech and Arizona State or whatever, like that’s such a college football storyline, isn’t it?” Ari said. Dampier might not be a household name outside of Albuquerque just yet, but in a league suddenly full of parity and high stakes, Utah’s new QB1 is poised to shake things up—fast.

Devon Dampier and Kyle Whittingham have circled September 20

For Kyle Whittingham and Devon Dampier, the real season doesn’t start in Week 1—it starts September 20. Utah hosts Texas Tech in what On3’s Andy Staples called a Big 12 ‘Pivot Point’ game. It’s the kind of matchup that can flip a season one way or the other. Win it, and the Utes could ride the wave to a conference title push. Lose it, and that momentum might fizzle out before it ever finds its legs.

“This game will match two of the league’s best rosters,” Staples said, “and the winner will have a big head-to-head chip in its pocket come November.” It’s a classic tone-setter, with two veteran-heavy teams looking to plant an early flag in a wide-open Big 12.

If Texas Tech’s splashy transfer haul is going to pay off, this is the kind of road test it has to survive. But the Utes—especially in the trenches—aren’t built like most Big 12 teams. “The Utes’ line of scrimmage players were recruited to win a Pac-12 that still included Oregon, Washington, and USC,” Staples added. That means Utah’s roster has been forged in fire.

Now with Dampier under center and a retooled offense, Utah’s betting on a much-needed spark. “Trust me, we’re going to score points,” Dampier promised. Thanks to a couple of imports from a surprising spot far off the usual path on the atlas. Utah certainly will look much different offensively this season, and has to hope that last year’s frantic ending that brought it all about can give way to a new era of optimism.