Diego Pavia Nearly Announces 5-Star Jared Curtis’ Future College

Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia delivered his breakout moment against the Tennessee Volunteers. Even with the Heisman Trophy race looming, he kept sight of the bigger picture — especially Jared Curtis. In a subtle but deliberate way, Pavia helped pave the path for Curtis’ future.

“If Diego Pavia is not at Vanderbilt, are they even in the conversation of the playoffs?” Taylor Lewan asked on the December 1 episode of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.

“I guess we’ll find out with Jared Curtis,” said Pavia in a low tone as if he did not want to make things obvious.

Late November, Steve Wiltfong landed his expert prediction about Vanderbilt on board to flip Georgia Bulldogs’ 5-star quarterback commit Curtis. With National Signing Day on December 3 around the corner, playing early is now a huge factor in Curtis’ decision. The allure?

Stepping in for the Commodores as the starting quarterback with Heisman hopeful Pavia leaving. What about Georgia? They could only offer a backup shot behind their own Heisman candidate, Gunner Stockton. Not only this.

Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea’s extension adds serious weight to Curtis’ decision. With faith in the head coach, offensive coordinator Tim Beck, and a team deep in the college football playoff chase, Vanderbilt looks like an exciting landing spot. Meanwhile, Pavia’s obsession with Curtis is nothing new.

“I think Jared is the next big thing here, and so I hope to keep him here in Nashville,” the Vanderbilt quarterback said after the 45-17 win at FirstBank Stadium on November 22.

“I think he’s a talent. When I watched him, his arm was crazy. Reminds me kind of (Patrick) Mahomes and stuff. So, yeah, I’d love to come back to watch Blaze (Berlowitz), and then watch him,” Pavia sprinkled some top-class praise.

Back in May, the No. 1 quarterback in the 2026 class committed to Georgia over Oregon. With Vanderbilt and Diego Pavia now showing interest in Jared Curtis, Kirby Smart’s staff may already be on alert.

Curtis initially pledged to Georgia in March 2024 before reopening his recruitment in October. After weighing offers from several Big Ten and SEC programs, he narrowed his choices to Oregon and Georgia, completing official visits in March.

Sources told ESPN he finalized his process after in-home visits from Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and Oregon’s Will Stein. Two months later, the silence has returned.

His recent hometown stop at Vanderbilt went far beyond GameDay, including meetings with coaches and practice visits to honor the local program.

Early Signing Day runs December 3-5, and he’ll now sign on Wednesday, December 3, rather than Friday. Aside from Curtis’ final call, Pavia is the name to watch as December unfolds.

Diego Pavia earns Skip Bayless’ trust

Vanderbilt’s fearless quarterback Pavia strengthened his Heisman résumé with a commanding 45-24 win over rival Tennessee. The graduate transfer from New Mexico State has transformed the Commodores from perennial underdogs into a legitimate SEC contender.

As promised before the season, Pavia led Vanderbilt past Tennessee, helping the program secure 10 wins in a single season for the first time ever, including a school-record six SEC victories.

Pavia showcased his dual-threat prowess, completing 18-of-28 passes for 268 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions, while also rushing 20 times for 165 yards and another score.

His stellar performance earned him Our Esquina’s Week 14 Player of the Week honors.

“Diego Pavia just won the Heisman. Over 400 run/pass yards at Tennessee as Vandy leads 45-24. Just look at this magic man’s stats. Off charts and out of this world. This is the SEC!” Skip Bayless tweeted following Vanderbilt’s win.

Pavia’s Heisman stock just went up, jumping from +500 to +400 after he straight-up torched Tennessee.

Watching him strike the Heisman pose in Knoxville while orchestrating a Commodore rout is pure legend for Vandy fans. That performance? Pure teaser for him hoisting the trophy in the Big Apple next month.

“Take me to New York,” the quarterback kept it short and simple.

Big things are brewing for Diego Pavia, but the Jared Curtis buzz stays hot. Can December bring Vanderbilt an all-time recruiting heist and snap the Heisman drought once and for all?