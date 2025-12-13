Diego Pavia Opens Up With Vulnerable Message After Making Wild Offer to Theo Von

Diego Pavia is probably seeing that Heisman Trophy every time he closes his eyes. The Vanderbilt quarterback is finally nearing the end of a long wait. Whether the dream cashes in or not is still up in the air, but Pavia is already coming up with some vulnerable self-talk. When you rewind his journey, it’s easy to see why he is being unapologetic about his feelings.

“I don’t want it to come off as cocky or arrogant,” Pavia said in his latest presser as reported by Tennessean sports analyst Gentry Estes. “I feel like sometimes I have to be my own cheerleader in a way. Because, obviously, as an underdog, paying to walk on in JUCO, you’ve kind of got to be own cheerleader. And it just never left my head.”

Pavia took his fight beyond the field in November 2024, filing a federal lawsuit against the NCAA. He called out bylaws claiming they unfairly squeezed junior college players [JUCO] out of Division I seasons. He won the legal battle and was allowed to pursue another year of eligibility.

For a college football player to step up and challenge the NCAA’s rulebook, Pavia had already made a bold, courage-loaded statement. After being granted another year, the quarterback made the best out of it. At present, he is now waiting on the wings to take to the stage to lift the Heisman.

The ballots are in, and the reveal is set for tomorrow night. But Vanderbilt’s Pavia isn’t waiting on the verdict as he keeps making his case for the Heisman spotlight in New York City.

“I think I’ve explained this quite a lot, but you guys see it. 4,000 yards – the only one in the FBS,” said Pavia live on First Take on Friday, December 12.

The odds boards paint a clear hierarchy. DraftKings lists Indiana Hoosiers’ Fernando Mendoza as the overwhelming front-runner at -1800, with Pavia holding second billing at +900 and Jeremiyah Love (+25000) and Julian Sayin (+50000) far off the pace. BetMGM slightly narrows the gap, putting Mendoza at -1200 and Pavia at +700, while the rest remain extreme long shots.

What makes Pavia already win his case in the Heisman race? A year ago, the SEC watched the Heisman race from the outside, with no top-10 finishers. Pavia wasn’t in the Heisman spotlight then, but he still stamped his arrival with All-SEC honors in his first season.

By transferring directly from an FBS program and earning All-SEC recognition right away, he made league history. Fast-forward to now, and Pavia is guaranteed to stand as the SEC’s top Heisman finisher.

He wrapped up the season with 3,192 yards, 27 scores, eight picks, and a red-hot 71% completion clip. Pavia is the first Vandy player to crack 300 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in a single game, lighting up Auburn for 377 passing and 112 rushing.

That’s just part of Pavia’s Commodores legacy. But Pavia has already teased his next move to Theo Von after his final college milestone.

Diego Pavia’s bold promise to Theo Von

A lighthearted joke months back sparked a surprisingly real connection between Pavia and Von. The Vanderbilt quarterback teased Von with a date-with-mom promise if Vandy beat South Carolina. The deal fell through, but the friendship didn’t. Weeks later, on the brink of the Heisman, that same relationship resurfaced.

“Diego Pavia says he told Theo Von he could keep the Heisman Trophy in the background of his podcast room if he wins it,” reported Vanderbilt writer Dylan Tovitz.

While Pavia wants to keep the pressure off the shelves, being bubbly with everyone around, the world outside is throwing curveballs. For instance, FOX Sports analyst trio- Geoff Schwartz, Sammy Panayotovich, and Chris Fallica sat down to discuss the Heisman scene.

Much like an auction, they started dropping the quarterback names who they feel are better than Pavia. The exercise spiraled from three to four and beyond, ending with Fallica dropping a line that hit Pavia hardest.

“I got seven,” dropped the FOX Sports’ analyst.

The ones before Pavia in Fallica’s list? Fernando Mendoza, Julian Sayin, CJ Carr, Jayden Maiava, Haynes King, Gunner Stockton, and Dante Moore. Pavia has never needed outside validation to stay strong when doubt creeps in. Still, showing up counts.

His offensive line will be there, joined by running backs Sedrick Alexander and MK Young, totaling “eight or nine” teammates. Theo Von will be in the room, along with Diego Pavia’s mom and brothers. Surrounded by his people, can Pavia cap it all off by hoisting the bronze beauty?