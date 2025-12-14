Diego Pavia Sends Clear Draft Message to 32 NFL Teams After Heisman Dream Fell Short

Not every dream sticks the landing. Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia didn’t get the fairytale ending to his college run, but there’s no sulking over the Heisman miss. The NFL is calling. And Pavia is already locked in to don the Pro League jersey.

“We’ve got one last game against Iowa,” said Pavia in his latest presser after being voted as the Heisman runner-up. “[But] I would be really excited to be drafted… what you’re going to get out of me is a competitor that wants to win at all costs.”

Pavia wrapped up Heisman voting in second place, collecting 189 first-place votes. Fernando Mendoza, making history as Indiana’s first-ever winner, dominated with 643 first-place nods. Now that the Heisman ceremony is over, let’s focus on the next big thing- the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to The Athletic, most NFL scouts currently peg Pavia as a priority free agent. But a late-round draft surprise wouldn’t shock anyone. Just like it did in the Heisman race.

Just as Mendoza powered Indiana’s rise, Pavia has fueled Vanderbilt’s surge. Mendoza’s 2025 résumé sparkled- 2,980 yards, 33 touchdowns, six picks, plus six rushing scores in a perfect 13-0 run. Pavia put forward a stronger season with 3,192 yards, 27 touchdowns, eight interceptions, a scorching 71.2% completion rate, and owned the ground game with 826 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

This will already help Pavia to fight for his case in the pro league. Pavia thrives as the undersized underdog, gritty, fearless, and wired to punch above his weight. That same identity follows him to the NFL, where size will be a constant question mark. The 6-foot, 207-pound star is not Kyler Murray dynamic or Bryce Young polished.

Pavia’s draft intrigue starts with his dual-threat profile. He is ranked among the nation’s top rushing quarterbacks in 2025, pairing dynamic ground production with real playmaking ability as a passer. Pavia brings RPO and option polish, a fearless running edge, and a mentality that coaches and teammates rally around.

Unfortunately, on Mel Kiper’s list of top prospects in the 2026 NFL draft Big Board rankings, Pavia did not find himself a place. As per Cody Williams’ analysis from October, Pavia is unlikely to hear his name called until Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

That raises the important question of which franchises are the best fit for the quarterback.

Diego Pavia’s fit in the NFL vs. what his heart is craving for

The Denver Broncos loom as a natural fit. Given Sean Payton’s history with the New Orleans Saints and his fondness for molding versatile athletes like Taysom Hill, it’s easy to envision Pavia carving out a similar hybrid role in Denver if the Broncos take a swing at him.

Beyond a return closer to home in Denver, Pavia also fits the picture in the New York Giants. With Jaxson Dart set as the high-upside starter and veterans like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston unlikely to be long-term options, the Giants could view Pavia as a developmental, versatile addition. However, Pavia’s heart craves a destination.

“This is where I would like to go. Las Vegas Raiders,” the Vanderbilt Commodore confessed, “So, I can play with Maxx Crosby.”

Even though NFL scouts must be in two minds about taking in Pavia, the quarterback’s mental strength has been his USP.

“I don’t want it to come off as cocky or arrogant,” said Pavia on the eve of the Heisman Trophy ceremony. “I feel like sometimes I have to be my own cheerleader in a way. Because, obviously, as an underdog, paying to walk on in JUCO, you’ve kind of got to be own cheerleader. And it just never left my head.”

Pavia’s grind caught the eye of Deion Sanders, too. Coach Prime knows the jump well; his son, Shedeur, cashed in and took his talents to the NFL last year.

“@diegopavia02 is HIM!” wrote Coach Prime right before the Heisman.

Diego Pavia revealed Deion Sanders offered him a shot at Jackson State after JUCO, but sitting behind Shedeur pushed him in a different direction. He still won Prime’s admiration. Now it’s time to take that edge to the NFL.