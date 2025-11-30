Diego Pavia’s Family Arrested After Ignoring Warning from Tennessee Staff; Issues Public Apology

Diego Pavia’s family has built a reputation for causing chaos in the stands, and Saturday marked the second time things got out of hand. What happened during the 1st half of the Tennessee game quickly turned into another headline-worthy scene involving the Pavia crew.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to college football insider Sam Granville, things got heated in the stands during the Tennessee game when Diego Pavia’s dad refused to listen to Vols staff who repeatedly told the family they couldn’t sit or lean over the front row.

The disagreement quickly escalated into a confrontation with nearby Tennessee fans, and Pavia’s dad was eventually arrested. Pavia’s brothers pushed back as well, arguing that the SEC should have the same seating rules everywhere and even telling fans, “We’re about to take over this state, you’ll find out!”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the game, Diego Pavia tried to calm the situation. He went on X and apologized for everything that happened, posting, “Sorry peeps about the first half.”

This isn’t the first time Pavia’s creating ruckus inside the stadium. Back in August, during the season-opener against Charleston Southern, both brothers, Javier and Roel Pavia, were charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest because they were causing trouble in the stands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Javier was reportedly throwing food and being a nuisance, while Roel faced a more serious felony charge of assaulting a police officer after he allegedly shoved an officer who was trying to arrest Javier. However, the Pavia bros were eventually released on bail. Javier and Roel were expected to go to court in September 2025 to face the charges and get things sorted.

According to reporter Tyler Whetstone, the chaos didn’t stop with Diego Pavia’s dad, Javier Pavia, had his second arrest of the season tonight. A Tennessee Highway Patrol officer took him into custody for public intoxication after Javier refused to take down a flag that was blocking fans’ views. When officers told him to remove it, he reportedly got mouthy and uncooperative. One thing led to another. With two family members arrested in one night, it’s turning into a pricey bail bill for the Pavia family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

More info on Pavia family is still coming, and the university hasn’t said a word yet. That didn’t dim Pavia’s Heisman spotlight.

Diego Pavia for the Heisman!

After today’s 45-24 dub over Tennessee, everyone in college football is rooting for Diego Pavia for the Heisman, for good reason. The former JUCO baller led Vanderbilt to its first-ever 10-win season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pavia’s campaign for the Heisman is super strong because he’s arguably the pound for pound best player in the entire country by miles. Plus, almost 3000 yards, 27 tuddies with just 6 picks. Three of six picks are not even his fault. Not to mention, the man is runner-first turned gunslinger. He’s already racked 661 rushing yards and 8 tuddies.

Against Tennessee, he put on a clinic, racking up over 400 total yards and scoring two touchdowns. He was so confident that he even busted out a “Heisman” pose on the field after one score! His coach, Clark Lea, is totally in his corner, telling everyone that Pavia is the “best player in the country” and deserves to be invited to the Heisman ceremony in New York.

So, will he actually win it? That we’ll have to wait and see. The competition is tough, but Pavia has a compelling story that resonates with voters – the underdog quarterback from an underdog team making history. He’s listed as one of the top favorites in the betting odds. Fourth best, to be more precise. Regardless of the final vote, what he’s done for Vanderbilt this year; the street won’t forget him for a long time.