Diego Pavia’s Height Controversy Forces Hall of Famer to Send Alarming Message

Diego Pavia’s Heisman dreams may have fallen just short, but as he turns to focus on his next chapter, everyone’s talking about just one thing: his height. There’s been a sudden fixation critics have on something beyond Pavia’s control, and the debate has grown pretty loud to draw a response. This time, the response has come from a Hall of Fame legend, who’s also a former player, undersized just like the 2025 Heisman runner-up.

“Is he a polarizing figure? Sure,” said ex-New Orleans Saints quarterback Chase Daniel, who stood in support of Diego Pavia against the height critics. “Is he a winner? Absolutely. And this is coming from a short quarterback myself.”

Praising Pavia’s work ethic, Daniel added, “The dude’s a baller. You’ve got to have all the intangibles to be successful in the NFL as a quarterback. Yes, he’s got to be able to throw. How big are your hands? That doesn’t matter. Your heart, your poise, your determination. Are you a leader?”

Although he was never a highlight-reel quarterback, Daniel, the 2024 Missouri Sports Hall of Fame legend, has still carved out a long, respected career. Standing 6’0”, he has been known for smart decisions, a fast trigger, and being the ultimate plug-and-play option when teams needed stability. Just like Diego Pavia, he was a Heisman Trophy finalist almost a couple of decades ago, in 2007. So, he understands what it takes to achieve what the 2025 runner-up has in his college football career.

Although back at Vanderbilt, the quarterback was listed at 6 feet, at the Senior Bowl, his height was measured at 5 feet and 9.88 inches. That’s not necessarily a setback because there have been quarterbacks running in the NFL who are shy of 6 feet. For instance, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young stands at 5 feet 10 inches, and Kyler Murray, too, is 5-foot-10. While size questions follow Pavia, he still clears the bar set by the NFL’s smallest quarterbacks. Late greats Eddie LeBaron and Davey O’Brien stood just 5-foot-7, shorter than the 23-year-old.

Meanwhile, Diego Pavia lit up the Birmingham Bowl, accounting for a school-record five touchdowns. He also set school records for fewest interceptions (minimum 250 attempts) and rushing yards by a quarterback.

In 2025, Pavia put together a historic run for the Commodores: 3,539 yards through the air, a program-best 29 passing touchdowns, plus 862 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores. To top it off, he pulled the Auburn-Alabama double, a feat accomplished by only 12 others since 2004.

Did he show the determination Daniel pointed out? Pavia certainly ticked that box, making it clear during a recent interview.

“I’m the best player in the country, you get me. You’re going to get someone who’s a winner, a competitor, a leader, and someone who doesn’t take no for an answer,” said Diego Pavia in an interview with PIX11 News’ Simone Eli.

With the debate around his height intensifying, all eyes turned to how Pavia would perform at the Senior Bowl.

Diego Pavia made a massive impact at the Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is the last stage where quarterbacks will be able to make their cases. For instance, even though former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier saw limited action in the 2025 season due to injury, he left his mark in the Senior Bowl.

He was named the MVP, completing 5-of-8 passes for 57 yards, along with a rushing touchdown. Diego Pavia had arrived in Mobile early. He was seen spending time with the students at UMS-Wright. However, he got hit with backlash in the comment section. When it comes to actual business on the gridiron, Pavia did not get much time to showcase his skills in the Senior Bowl.

Diego Pavia was pulled in the second quarter to rotate in other quarterbacks, re-entering midway through the third. He finished a few drives later with 78 yards on 10-of-13 passing, but the National Team fell 17-9. With a legend vouching for him, will NFL teams finally ignore Pavia’s height and give him a shot in the draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.