“Disagreements”: Ole Miss WR Reveals Lane Kiffin Was The Reason He Didn’t Join Rebels Earlier During His Tenure

Ole Miss football is moving on from the Lane Kiffin era, but past tension is still making news in Oxford. Wide receiver Johntay Cook II recently revealed that Kiffin was the primary reason he turned down the Rebels coming out of high school, despite loving the program from day one.

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“I’m not gonna lie. Ole Miss was like my top three in high school. It was just the old head coach (Lane Kiffin), and it was just some disagreements that didn’t really transpire,” Cook told, as per Tay Dean on X. “But it’s just a brand. Like, I’ve always known what Ole Miss presented.”

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Coming out of high school, Cook was a highly rated prospect and the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2023 class, and had offers from pretty much every Power Four school. But despite being one of America’s best recruits, Cook felt he didn’t fit with Kiffin’s coaching style and the program’s direction. Apparently, it pushed him to look elsewhere during his recruitment.

Although Cook hasn’t specifically stated what the disagreement was, obviously for PR reasons, it wasn’t the first time a player had an issue with how Lane Kiffin’s brain works. Former Rebels defensive tackle Tariqious Tisdale called Kiffin a “snake.” Other players, including Suntarine Perkins, Brycen Sanders, and Jayden Williams, also spoke out against Kiffin. That explains why Ole Miss only managed to get three five-stars during his six-year tenure there.

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When Kiffin departed for LSU in late 2025, Ole Miss elevated defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach. Golding immediately prioritized fixing player relationships and restocking the receiver room. That sudden change at the top reopened the door for Cook, who was eager to evaluate Ole Miss without Kiffin running the show.

But because of the coaching situation at the time, Cook took a pretty winding road before finally landing in Mississippi. Coming out of high school in DeSoto, Texas, he chose to play for the Texas Longhorns for two seasons, catching 16 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns.

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After his stint with the Longhorns, he hit the transfer portal and spent time playing out East for the Syracuse Orange. His receiving production doubled in one year, as he caught 45 passes for 549 yards and two touchdowns.

Then everything changed for him when Kiffin left for Baton Rouge. With Kiffin out of the picture, Cook entered the transfer portal again. He finally committed to Ole Miss for the 2026 season, completing a recruitment story that had been years in the making.

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Now that he is finally on campus, the vibe around Cook is incredibly positive and clear of any past drama. He recently opened the 2026 fall training camp looking genuinely happy and ready to work. Cook noted that he joined the current squad primarily to play alongside star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who has the best chance to win the Heisman in the SEC.

After missing out on Cook the first time around, the Rebels finally got their guy. And this time, there’s no Lane Kiffin standing between them.