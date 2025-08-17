DJ Lagway Injury Update Puts Florida QB Situation in Tough Spot as Clear Frontrunner Emerges for Billy Napier

Your luck might favor you once or twice, but not every time, right? This might be the hardest pill to swallow for the Florida Gators head coach, Billy Napier. Last time, Napier got lucky to have found a quarterback like DJ Lagway, who cooled down his hot seat. However, Greg McElroy stirred some fear for Napier, stating, “The worst-case scenario is that he’s [Lagway] not at 100%. The worst-case scenario is that he’s not available every single week throughout the season.” And looks like McElroy’s prediction might come true, especially, after the last scrimmage.

On August 16, Florida insider for Gators Online, Zach Abolverdi, tweeted, “Florida Gators Insider: Intel from UF’s second scrimmage.” Out of the discussion on top players on offense and defense, something struck the fans, the quarterback situation. Abolverdi wrote, “Sophomore quarterback DJ Lagway once again did not scrimmage after sitting out last Saturday as well. This time, Lagway also didn’t participate in 7v7 drills, which he did do before the first scrimmage. He’s still limited with his calf injury.”

Now, Florida fans must be already losing their sleep. They might have thought that Napier would get rid of the Lagway confusion after he was extremely limited during the spring practice. And that has been indeed costly since the quarterback lost an opportunity for crucial reps ahead of a make-or-break season for Napier. Thanks to his lingering shoulder and lower-body injuries. However, his family opted for “rest and rehab” instead of surgery, thinking of how it might have jeopardized his 2025 run.

Amidst such a situation, Napier’s quarterback room has been already buzzing without Lagway. He has options like Harrison Bailey and Aidan Warner. A few months back, during the spring practice, Bailey, who transferred from Louisville to Florida in January, had picked up some buzz. He had completed 29 of his 43 attempts for 363 yards and three scores. And this time while Lagway’s playing time was absent, who kept Napier’s quarterback room running?

Warner. As the analyst noted, “Redshirt sophomore Aidan Warner had the best day among the quarterbacks and got more snaps in this scrimmage than Louisville grad transfer Harrison Bailey, which wasn’t the case last week.” Being Lagway’s potential threat, he threw a touchdown in the scrimmage and was the first one to go out with the first team in the two-minute offense. Now that Lagway is absent, here comes a stark reality check for Napier. And that’s definitely a bad omen for the quarterback.

DJ Lagway could have a QB battle on his hands

Billy Napier must have been dreaming to employ DJ Lagway for his powerful arm and great rushing skills. But looks like his luck might turn awry again. And the head coach must already be replaying what Pat Dooley said on his podcast. “My point is, everybody wants to know about him because everybody also understands Florida is tied in to DJ Lagway. That’s the only way they’re going to have a chance to make the playoffs. That would be what I would say. Florida can make the playoffs if DJ Lagway stays healthy. They can’t if he doesn’t. Pretty simple,” said the analyst.

So, it’s obvious that Napier will be counting on someone who would keep their playoff hopes alive. Looks like a looming quarterback battle. A year ago, Warner landed in the “walk-ons” category at the bottom of this list. He was a backup along with Clay Millen, to be sitting behind Graham Mertz and Lagway. The Yale transfer initially had hit a rough patch. His stats? Warner completed 21 of 50 pass attempts for 228 yards and three interceptions.

His turn came in when DJ Lagway got injured. But Aidan Warner soon got rid of his weaknesses and looked better during the Orange and Blue Game. His numbers too reflected his glow-up as he completed 10 of 23 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns. This even pleased Billy Napier, who ahead of the fall camp said, “Aidan, in particular, I think, has taken a big step in the right direction.” With Lagway being inconsistent in his appearances during the scrimmage, it really questions his availability in the long run. In that case will Warner have a chance to fill the starter’s spot?