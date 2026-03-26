Dominiq Ponder’s Mother Gets Tearful After Deion Sanders & Colorado Stay With Her During Challenging Time

For the Colorado Buffaloes, March 1, 2026, will forever be a dark day in the program’s history. They lost their backup quarterback, Dominiq Ponder, who passed away in a car crash at just 23. But during this tough time, it showed how Deion Sanders’ Colorado stayed close as a unit and helped Dominiq’s mother and his family to stay strong.

Weeks later, Deion invited Dominiq’s family and his whole team for a candlelighting session at Folsom Field on March 25. And for the late quarterback’s family, it was indeed a tough moment, but Dominiq’s mother shared her gratitude.

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“I have no words,” said Catrina Hughes. “We couldn’t get through without all of you.”

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Even though Dominiq transferred to Boulder from Bethune-Cookman University in 2024, he didn’t hit the gridiron in a Black and Gold jersey until 2025. This 2026 season had something important in store for the quarterback, as he earned the No. 7 jersey after winning Deion’s trust playing for No. 22.

“He had number 22, which is unlike a quarterback’s number. I said, ‘You got to take one of these low numbers if you want it, you got to fight.’ And he worked his b–t off. In this season, he was going to wear number seven,” Coach Prime said.

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Imago Dominiq Ponder (Courtesy of University of Colorado)

Since Dominiq’s dream went unfulfilled, the Colorado players came up with the request of wearing his jersey number as a patch. The Buffaloes floated a few tribute ideas, including “DOM,” “DP 7,” and “Dom.” But in the end, the team locked in on “DP 22” for the entire season. It will be sitting on the left side of the jersey above the Nike’s swoosh. Meanwhile, Deion was deeply hit by the news.

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“God, please comfort the Ponder family, friends, and loved ones. Dom was one of my favorites! He was loved, respected, and a born leader. Let’s pray for all who knew him and had the opportunity to be in his presence. Lord, you’re receiving a good one. Comfort us, Lord, comfort us,” the Colorado head coach dropped a heartfelt message.

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A devastating early morning crash claimed the life of 23-year-old Dominiq in Boulder County. Authorities say he was behind the wheel on Baseline Road around 3 a.m. when he lost control on a curve, crashing into a guardrail and a power pole. Dominiq had always talked highly of Deion’s Colorado and called the Boulder camp his home, and now we know why.

After the tragic incident, Dominiq’s family traveled from Florida to Boulder to meet the quarterback’s teammates. In an emotional moment, Dominiq’s parents connected with his teammates, who came together to ensure he received the goodbye he truly deserved.

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“He was home over break, and he said, ‘Dad, Boulder is going to be my home.’ He loved it that much,” said Dominiq’s dad, Wendell Ponder. “They embraced him, and he loved it, and he embraced them.”

Later, as the quarterback’s mother returned to thank the Boulder squad, she had one request.

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Dominiq Ponder’s mother’s powerful request for the Colorado Buffaloes

After Deion’s squad was hit with Dominiq’s tragedy, the Buffaloes were given a chance to skip the first day of the spring practice. But at an emergency meeting the night before, the Buffaloes jointly agreed to hit the practice, as it was the best option. That’s because showing up is what Ponder would have wanted.

“He’d be beaming. I know. He would just be in shock,” said Dominiq’s mother at Folsom Field.

Dominiq was the one who always lit up the room with his infectious laughter. When he hit the gridiron, his dedication always stood out. As Deion hosted Dominiq’s family, he thanked the Buffs squad for being a source of strength for the family and for each other in this tough time. After the emotional message, Coach Prime commended the Buffs’ camp spirit and asked them to continue uplifting one another. It was followed by the quarterback’s mother’s request.

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“Just make Dominiq another why for yourself,” said Catrina.

So, for the 2026 season, Deion Sanders’ Colorado got another reason to script a rebound story after a 3-9 season, to make Dominiq Ponder proud.