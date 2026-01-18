Donald Trump Takes Public Stand to Protect Iconic College Football Tradition Amid Playoff Expansion Buzz

The 2025 season isn’t even over, yet two college football programs, the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen, are already sweating their future. While momentum builds for a 16-team College Football Playoff extension, President Donald Trump is putting the brakes on. The 79-year-old signed an executive order to protect one of the sport’s most iconic rivalries.

“The Army-Navy Game is one of our Greatest American Traditions — Unmatched Patriotism, Courage, and Honor,” read Trump’s statement as shared by On3’s Ross Dellenger. “This incredible Tradition is now at risk of being pushed aside by more College Playoff Games and Big TV Money. NOT ANYMORE!

Under my Administration, the second Saturday in December belongs to Army-Navy, and ONLY Army-Navy! I will soon sign a Historic Executive Order securing an EXCLUSIVE 4 hour Broadcast window.”

In November, the deadline for completing the playoff format and related structural decisions moved from Dec. 1 to Jan. 23, 2026. But President Trump drew a hard line: the second Saturday of December stays locked in for the Army-Navy rivalry.

The annual showdown also crowns the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, pitting West Point cadets against Annapolis midshipmen for service-academy bragging rights. Navy holds a 64-55-7 edge in the rivalry through 2025, with the game staged at iconic venues from Philadelphia to MetLife Stadium.

Trump framed the matchup as a showcase of America’s “unstoppable patriots,” rivals on the field who stand united off it, and ultimately fight side by side in defense of freedom.

He said the proposed executive action would put TV networks on notice to keep the Army-Navy Game’s time slot untouched. CBS holds extended broadcast rights, including coverage in the UK and Australia, for a rivalry that has drawn U.S. presidents from Dwight D. Eisenhower to today and showcases future military leaders in uniform.

Pushing the College Football Playoff to 16 teams could turn December into a scheduling battlefield. With more high-stakes games packed into the same window, the Army-Navy Game, traditionally held on the second Saturday of December, risks losing its prime weekend spot.

The Army-Navy Game isn’t just another matchup. As Trump highlighted, it’s a showcase of service academy pride and a proving ground for future military leaders. Expanding the CFP threatens to turn December into a “playoff frenzy,” potentially overshadowing this historic rivalry if its timing isn’t protected.

With cadets and midshipmen balancing grueling training and academic schedules, a jam-packed playoff calendar could disrupt their preparation, forcing a shift.

He was courtside for the Army-Navy showdown at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore back in December, and now he will be on the stands for the CFP National Championship clash between Indiana and Miami at Hard Rock Stadium.

With high-profile appearances like these, attendees are being urged to take swift action.

Fans need to follow instructions as Donald Trump will hit the stands

With Trump in the house, stadium security is dialed up to max. The CFP urged attendees to arrive way earlier than usual. Secret Service Uniformed Division will handle enhanced screenings at the gates, and once a ticket is scanned, there’s no re-entry.

Attendees should keep personal items to a minimum and review prohibited items ahead of time. Enhanced security and CFP rules mean certain gear won’t be allowed inside.

Trump will be accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio are expected to be in the stands.

Monday’s title clash marks Trump’s first CFP game since the LSU Tigers’ 2019 championship rout of the Clemson Tigers, where Joe Burrow dazzled with five touchdowns and 463 yards. It’s also the third national title game he’ll have attended as president.

Back in 2018, Trump attended the Georgia–Alabama championship from a private Mercedes-Benz Stadium box near the Alabama sideline. But he exited at halftime, with Georgia ahead 13-0.

Trump’s big event aside, can his presence tip the scales to save the Army-Navy game from the playoff expansion shakeup?