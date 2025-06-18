“Don’t Make Me Cry”: Kirk Herbstreit’s Message to Mother After Being Confronted on OSU Decision

Kirk Herbstreit is no stranger to the spotlight. Whether he’s breaking down zone reads on “College GameDay” or quietly becoming America’s favorite sideline dog dad. He’s got an aura that just feels all-American. Over the years, Herbstreit has built a legacy rooted in Ohio State football, family, and four-legged companions. But every now and then, even the most composed figures face questions that strike a chord—and this time, it wasn’t a coach or co-host asking; it was his own mother. And her question? Well, it almost cracked that signature Herbstreit composure.

It happened on the June 1 episode of The Learning Leader Show with Ryan Hawk, where his mom took the mic with a curveball that even Kirk Herbstreit didn’t see coming. “Kirk, I’ve never asked you this,” she began. He tried to laugh it off—“You’re not going to make me cry. You’re not going to make me cry.” But the question had teeth: “Do you ever miss baseball?” It hit him hard.

Herbstreit is widely known for his career as Ohio State’s quarterback and the face of Saturdays. Few remember he was also a star baseball player with a batting average of 500 (Source: Mom Herbstreit) at Centerville High. “Baseball, you probably know, was my most natural sport,” he admitted. “I think I miss baseball… I always miss it when I watch it now, but I don’t miss football—playing football-at all.”

Herbstreit’s voice grew more introspective as he peeled back the layers of a past that still lingers. “I missed… I didn’t see how far I could go with baseball. Like if there’s any regret I would ever have as an athlete, it was that I didn’t go just in baseball and just give it a run.” His memories flickered like an old VHS reel—games in the yard, wiffle ball with the neighborhood kids, hide-and-seek until sundown. “That was all we knew when you grow up in my era,” he said. “I was always the youngest, and I just loved it.” He credited his high school coach, Tim Engleka, as someone who shaped him profoundly, right alongside the likes of Bob Gregg and Ron Ullery. The way he described it, baseball wasn’t just a sport—it was part of his DNA.

Even more poignant? The ex-OSU QB revealed a serious health scare in high school that altered his athletic trajectory. “I burst my appendix, almost died in my 10th grade year because they misdiagnosed it,” he said. It was a moment that slowed down the momentum of his two-sport life. But football still called, and Kirk Herbstreit answered—eventually becoming the Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year as Centerville’s QB, and earning a spot at Ohio State. Yet that “what if” surrounding baseball never truly left. “I’m doing okay now,” he said with a smile. “But it would have been fun to see what would have happened with that sport.”

If there’s one thing Kirk doesn’t miss out on, it’s defending his dogs. Just recently, when a fan took a cheap shot at his love for dogs, Herbstreit had the perfect two-word response: “Shut up.” That’s the kind of unwavering loyalty he’s known for—not just to his family and fans, but to his furry companions who’ve been a fixture beside him on countless ESPN broadcasts. He doesn’t mess around when it comes to his kids or his dogs, and that bite-back moment made it clear.

Kirk Herbstreit and Pete win Father’s Day, one bark at a time

Just when you thought Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t be more wholesome, he goes and posts a Father’s Day shoutout—on behalf of his dog. Peak Herbstreit. On Sunday, he shared a heartwarming photo of his pup Pete, tweeting, “Big Pete wishing all the Dads a Happy Fathers Day as well!” And really, who doesn’t love a sweet dog post? Apparently, one joyless soul on X.

Instead of enjoying the moment, the critic went full grinch, responding, “Kirk, why do you have a childlike obsession with dogs? It’s Father’s Day, you have children, but you’re still doing this strange dog bit. You’re like 50.”

Now, most people might ignore that kind of silliness—but not Kirk. He served up a masterclass in cool, dad-level clapbacks with just two words: “Poor Fella.” That’s it. Mic drop.

For those who know Herbstreit, his love for his dogs is legendary. They’ve become a fixture in his life and even his broadcasts, often spotted chilling right by his side on game days. That’s a winning combo—and Kirk’s not about to apologize for it.