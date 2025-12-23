“Don’t Need Impostors”: $20M USC Legend Sounds off on Lincoln Riley’s Future After Notre Dame News

The whispers started circulating in May 2025 that the legendary USC Trojans-Notre Dame Fighting Irish rivalry was hanging by a thread. When December confirmed the unthinkable, no showdown in 2026, it struck a nerve with Trojan great Keyshawn Johnson. The USC alum didn’t hold back and pulled head coach Lincoln Riley into the debate and questioned his future.

“We got a head coach that knows nothing about being a Trojan,” Johnson sounded upset. “I had Lincoln Riley saying, ‘Well, I don’t know if I want to play them in the future.’ You ain’t gonna be here in the future! Especially if you keep missing the playoffs. We need Trojans doing Trojan things. We don’t need impostors coming in trying to do Trojan things.”

Months of negotiations and plenty of posturing became fruitless. USC and Notre Dame walked away without a pact to continue the storied rivalry.

With Notre Dame shut out of the expanded playoff, Yahoo dropped a bombshell report that CFP officials had agreed last spring to guarantee the Irish a spot if they finished in the top 12. Applied to 2025, that arrangement would’ve pushed Marcus Freeman’s squad into the field ahead of Miami, even after losing to the Hurricanes earlier in the year.

Momentum was building toward extending the series around the time of the October clash in South Bend. A source told The Times that Riley and co. were prepared to meet in the middle and preserve the rivalry. It included a 2026 visit from Notre Dame to the Coliseum. Then what made Riley land in Keyshawn’s blacklist?

USC officials were blindsided by Notre Dame’s behind-the-scenes agreement with CFP leadership. This would guarantee the Irish a playoff berth if they finish inside the top 12 starting in 2026. To Riley’s Trojans, the deal looked like a clear competitive edge for Notre Dame.

The Irish already benefit from independence and flexible scheduling, whereas schools like Riley’s USC are locked into conference constraints. That revelation changed everything. USC also worried that a late-season rivalry loss could seriously damage playoff chances. On the other hand, early-season rivalry stumbles historically carry less weight.

Once athletic director Jennifer Cohen learned of the agreement, she pulled the plug on compromise talks. So, what was the final decision? They told Notre Dame, the rivalry would have to move to Week Zero- or be scrapped entirely. This did not sit well with Johnson, who, wrapping up his USC chapter, signed a $20-million contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

A unanimous All-American in 1995, Johnson also placed seventh in the Heisman race. He earned MVP honors in the 1995 Cotton Bowl and the 1996 Rose Bowl. To the alum, Riley and co.’s move came off as ducking smoke rather than defending principle. Once the Trojans learned Notre Dame had a CFP safety net that could cushion a late-season loss, USC abruptly backed away.

The crux of the USC–Notre Dame scheduling dispute comes down to timing. Riley’s squad argues that facing the Irish in the middle of a brutal Big Ten slate would hurt their College Football Playoff résumé. With 2026 matchups already lined up against Indiana, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Washington, USC sees the added rivalry game as a competitive risk.

Here lies a test for Riley to cool down his seat.

A defensive shakeup is on the horizon in Lincoln Riley’s squad

USC and Notre Dame have gone toe-to-toe every year since 1926, except twice. That is outside of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and a brief World War II pause in the 1940s. That’s why Riley’s program pulling the plug now feels like a gut punch. After all, the fans and the legends like Keyshawn Johnson grew up living for this rivalry.

Then the playoff calculus comes into play. The Trojans were hovering on the edge before Oregon. But the Illinois loss may have done the most damage, regardless of the loss count. Falling to Notre Dame only complicated matters, as the Irish would’ve had the edge in any head-to-head comparison.

With Notre Dame ultimately left out of the playoff in a surprise decision, USC’s path back to national relevance still looks like a work in progress. USC will face TCU in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. PT in San Antonio. But tension is looming high in Riley’s camp.

A potential defensive headache looms for the Trojans as D’Anton Lynn emerges as a top candidate for Penn State’s defensive coordinator job. Lincoln Riley faces a key test in holding onto his defensive ace, a step that might ease the sting for fans mourning the missed 97th showdown with Notre Dame.