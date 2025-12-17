Dylan Raiola Receives $840K News as Big Ten & ACC Programs Lead Transfer Race

Essentials Inside The Story Dylan Raiola receives massive boost

Raiola sudden plummet in stocks

Potential destinations for Raiola

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola had a rocky ride this season. He started the first nine games for Nebraska this season, leading the Huskers to a 6-3 record before suffering a season-ending injury against the USC Trojans. However, no matter how bitter his 2025 ending has been, the NIL charts tell a different story – Raiola’s valuation skyrocketed by $840k.

As per On3’s NIL valuations chart, Raiola now stands at No.9 with an NIL valuation of $2.5 million. Upon further analysis, we found that Raiola’s valuation remained at $1.7 million until December 15.

However, Raiola went down with a broken fibula while being sacked and fumbling early in the third quarter of Nebraska’s 21-17 loss to USC. The injury was so severe that the quarterback had to undergo surgery in New York.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola walks into the facilities before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium.

Sidelined for the final three games, his market value took a dent. Raiola’s NIL value dropped from $1.8 million to $1.7 million by December 2, a slide of more than $91,000 and roughly five percent. So, his latest $840k rise now feels like a huge win.

However, why did the drop happen?

There is an inconsistency in his performance. Against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Raiola hit the 300-yard mark, racking up 364 yards for four touchdowns and completing 24 of 31 passes. However, while facing off against the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Raiola was limited to 177 yards and zero touchdowns.

The NIL big picture is even more alarming. Before the injury, Raiola was trending up, with sharper accuracy, bigger yardage totals, and stronger command of Nebraska’s offense. As per On3, his NIL valuation opened the 2025 season at $3 million. But the happy times did not last long.

It slid to $1.8 million by mid-November, wiping out nearly half his projected value in just a few months. It was one of the steepest drops in college football this year, a slide comparable only to that of Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning.

His $3 million in his sophomore season came through NIL deals with companies like Adidas, Campus Ink, EA Sports, and Panini America. Even this season, the quarterback also landed a fresh NIL deal.

He announced a new NIL partnership with Takis, Barcel’s iconic snack brand. Now the quarterback’s NIL stock rises again, giving Raiola the perfect runway to flip the script and hit reset.

Probable suitors of Dylan Raiola

The quarterback market is already heating up for 2026, as a new wave of transfers looms. Raiola headlines a five-quarterback group alongside DJ Lagway, Brady Allen, Brendan Sorsby, and Aidan Chiles. After starting back-to-back seasons, Raiola wrapped up 2024 with 2,819 passing yards, 13 scores, and 11 interceptions, before cleaning things up in 2025 with only six picks and adding 18 touchdowns.

The list of suitors is already growing. Per On3 sources, the Louisville Cardinals have made contact with both DJ Lagway’s and Raiola’s camps in the past 24 hours. With Jeff Brohm’s quarterback résumé, most recently elevating Tyler Shough’s draft profile, the Cardinals are firmly in the mix.

“Sources have mentioned Oregon as an early school of interest for Dylan Raiola and his camp,” CBS Sports’ Chris Hummer tweeted.

Hummer later dropped another wrinkle, one that could have significant implications for Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning. While Dante Moore could still return to Eugene next season, Hummer noted that industry buzz is increasingly pointing toward Moore making the jump to the NFL, making way for Raiola.

Looks like things have turned sour in Nebraska, too. Matt Rhule fired Dylan Raiola’s uncle, Donovan Raiola, the Cornhuskers’ offensive line coach, on December 6. Could the transfer portal spark a return to the quarterback’s NIL golden era?