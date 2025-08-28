Dylan Raiola’s Sister Sends Emotional Message as Nebraska QB Fulfils Patrick Mahomes Dream

For the Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola, the 2025 season is not only a new start. It’s a complete rebirth. Instead of bringing a smile to the Nebraska fans’ faces, the last season was only about rain and thunderstorms. Raiola could manage 275 of 410 passes, 2819 yards, and 13 touchdowns. Throughout this past year, he has only lost fans, but someone stood by him like a rock of support. That’s none other than her sister, Taylor Raiola. And as the quarterback decks for the 2025 fight, the proud sissy is already rooting hard for Raiola.

The quarterback had walked into the 2024 season with hopes reaching the sky, giving away Patrick Mahomes vibes. Do you remember that Omaha Camp that left everyone present going, ‘What’s Mahomes doing here?’ The same broccoli hair, Oakley glasses, Raiola scored 10/10 pulling off a Mahomes’ doppleganger look. While Nebraska fans thought of Raiola upgrading his gameplay to Mahomes’ level as well, they soon got their hearts broken. But never mind. Raiola got the motivational boost from someone who matters the most.

On August 28, Taylor posted a picture of the sibling duo on IG. The proud sister wrote, “Happy game day Dylan boy!!” Powerful words accompanied, like, “and now you get to PLAY in this stadium!!” and “Go Big Red!!!” Matt Rhule’s boys will hit the Arrowhead Stadium to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats on August 28. But what makes the venue so special for Raiola? Well, the Arrowhead Stadium holds extreme value when it comes to Raiola’s idol, Mahomes. Arrowhead Stadium opened back in 1972 and has been the home for the Kansas City Chiefs ever since.

Mahomes has created numerous memories at the venue. In his seven years as a starter, he’s led the Chiefs to an AFC Championship Game appearance every year. Most recently, at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes and company punched their ticket to their third straight Super Bowl appearance. Now, one can fathom the pressure to prove himself at the special venue within Raiola.

The son of the former Nebraska and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dominic Raiola has already got himself a new name, “Baby Mahomes.” To live up to the name, the Cornhuskers quarterback has also gone out of his way to model himself after the two-time NFL MVP. And guess what? He is carrying the Mahomes lucky charm to the field. Raiola wears Mahomes’ number, No.15 jersey. Interestingly, the number is also linked to another stalwart.

In an interview, Raiola revealed, “I wore 15 when I was in my first year of football. Tim Tebow, you know, a strong Christian person, played football… I look up to people who have great character.” Walking with so much weight to prove himself, he knows who to call or count on when things get too overwhelming.

How Dylan Raiola’s sister keeps him grounded and motivated

That’s obviously his sister. Taylor, like her father and brother, has also taken up athletics as her profession. She played volleyball at TCU. Raiola’s sister debuted with a 14-kill, 10-dig double-double vs. West Virginia to become the first Horned Frog to notch a double-double in their collegiate debut since 2005. She later took up the role of Nebraska’s graduate manager for recruiting. However, a major update came in June this year.

Raiola’s sister joined the Mississippi State Volleyball program as the Director of Volleyball Operations. Juggling her roles, she did not stop rooting for her brother. In her IG profile, Raiola makes frequent appearances while Taylor comes up with occasional hype up sessions. For instance, on May 9, on Raiola’s birthday, she came up with a heartfelt post that contained pictures from their childhood to recent ones clicked on the gridiron. And the caption said it all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taylor wrote, “How y’all see him vs. how I’ll forever see him!! Happy birthday to the one who is pure joy, the one who made me a big sis. You’re growing up waaay too fast, but watching you do it is one of life’s greatest gifts. You’re my built-in best friend, a smile when it’s needed most, and you always show up. So proud of you, always❤️ Cheers to your 20’s, Dylan boy!! Shine on✨.”

Other than his sister, Dylan Raiola has got Matt Rhule rooting hard for him. On the 365 Sports podcast, the head coach shared, “I think the players know the player that Dylan is. He can make every throw. The ball’s going to go to the right place. He’s not afraid to take chances. He’s going to be a guy they love playing with. And so, if you’re in the business of catching footballs, I’d come play with Dylan, too.” With his idol watching, his coach trusting, and his family rooting, can Raiola rise to the moment?