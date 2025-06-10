Dylan Raiola’s Sister Shares Major Life Update Days After Going Back to Her Roots

The 2024 season might have gone a bit off for the Raiola fam. The Nebraska quarterback, Dylan Raiola, had set high expectations, carrying off a Patrick Mahomesque charisma off the field. However, his imitation power got stunted when it came to gridiron action. But so what? This time, Matt Rhule is going to witness a Raiola fam-jam moment in Lincoln. Dylan’s brother Dayton, the 2026 class commit, is already making Rhule’s task easier. But amidst the brothers, we should not forget about another important member of the Raiola fam. That’s none other than Dylan and Dayton’s sister, Taylor Raiola. The young woman is not living under the shadows of her brothers’ fame. Instead the big sissy flies high, holding a managerial post in Nebrasksa. However, Taylor had hit another milestone. The news arrived just after coming from a vacation that took her back to her roots.

“When I come here, I want guys to come and play here with me who are elite, and those are the type of guys that we need. So I wanted to come up here and show them [that] it means something to me [and] for them to be up here.” That’s what Dayton said about how he is playing a huge role in pushing the recruiting drive of the Cornhuskers. Cut to his elder brother, Dylan, the young chap can’t afford any more mess-ups this season. So, instead of obsessing over pulling off another Mahomes ‘ doppleganger look, he is hitting the gym to bolster himself up. And what about their sister, Taylor? Mississippi State Head volleyball coach Julie Darty Dennis announced on June 9 that Taylor will join the program as Director of Volleyball Operations.

On the same day, Mississippi State Volleyball’s IG page also made a ‘Welcome’ post for her. “Adding to the Staff✅ Excited to welcome Taylor to Starkville! #HailState🐶.” The head coach also shared what made them appoint Dylan and Dayton’s sister. “Taylor is an exciting addition to our program. She has high level experience as a player, organizational experience in volleyball along with football, and has infectious energy that is going to help us continue to elevate our operations. I’m so excited to have her join our family and bring new ideas to the staff.” Hailing from Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor has spent four seasons at TCU as an outside hitter. She appeared in 80 matches throughout her career, earning starts in 41 of those. In this tenure, Taylor collected 373 kills and 410 digs throughout her four seasons.

In her freshman year, she had already reached great heights as she became the first Horned Frog to collect a double-double in their debut since 2005. Just like her brothers, Taylor caught the spotlight by leading her team to three consecutive AIA State Volleyball Championships from 2017-2019. But besides athletics, she pursued her academic dreams too. In 2024, she earned her bachelor’s degree in youth advocacy and education studies from TCU. After this, she climbed the ranks and has been serving as a graduate manager for football recruiting for the University of Nebraska. Amidst all these responsibilities, Taylor knows how to rejuvenate herself. And what ‘s better than a vacay that brings her to her roots?

Taylor Raiola’s beachside reboot at a special location

Taylor, Dylan, and Dayton’s father, Dominic, was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. He attended Saint Louis School in Honolulu and played for the Saint Louis Crusaders high school football team. So, Hawaii holds a special place in Dominic’s kids’ hearts. And Taylor could not find a better vacation location to charge herself away from her daily humdrum. On June 1, the newly appointed Michigan State staffer dropped her picture-perfect snaps from her ‘special’ beach getaway.

The caption read, “a hui hou❤️.” It translates to a Hawaiian farewell, meaning “until we meet again.” The turquoise blue waters, the small hills, Taylor could not stop herself from taking a plunge. Yes, that’s how it shows that she is a water baby. All these were throwback pictures that came at the end of the vacation. While her fans and friends hyped her up in the comment section, Taylor’s biggest cheerleader also logged in to do his lil bro duties. Dylan commented, “Sis on the island🤙🏽.”

The big sissy gave fans a glimpse of those island vibes with a photo drop from the trendy Doraku Kaka‘ako sushi spot on May 24. She also posted pictures of herself enjoying her tan in a floral bikini. And Taylor Raiola’s fitness and her beach bod are surely going to give a tough competition to her brothers. Amidst all this, it might be a bittersweet moment for the Nebraska fans. Dylan and Dayton run the Cornhuskers college football wagon; their father, Dominic, was an All-American center for the Huskers, and their uncle, Donovan, serves as an offensive line coach for the NU. However, it’s time to swap comfort for courage—Taylor’s set to rise.