“Dylan’s Yelling at Me”: Matt Rhule Gets Real on Transfers’ Toll After Nebraska Injury Update

They say fall camp is where the real truth comes out — the hype fades, the sweat kicks in, and you see who’s actually built for the grind. At Nebraska, that truth is coming with a little extra fire this year, and Dylan Raiola is literally yelling about it. And Matt Rhule? He’s loving every second of it, especially with a roster loaded with fresh transfer talent and sky-high expectations after going 7-6 in 2024.

Nebraska’s 2025 roster overhaul wasn’t subtle. Rhule went big-game hunting in the transfer portal and hauled in 16 new faces — from SEC bruisers to Big Ten grinders. Names like Elijah Pritchett from Alabama and Rocco Spindler from Notre Dame immediately upgraded the trenches. Oklahoma’s Dasan McCullough brought versatility, Kentucky’s Dane Key added firepower outside, and Georgia’s Justyn Rhett locked down one corner spot. Toss in Williams Nwaneri from Mizzou and a crew of high-IQ linebackers like Marques Watson-Trent, and this group isn’t just deeper — it’s meaner.

But here’s the catch: talent on paper means nothing without chemistry. Rhule knew it, and he attacked the portal with one non-negotiable rule — no complainers. Matt Rhule doesn’t care if you are a transfer or not: “I’ll be honest with you—you’ll think I’m crazy—but I don’t even think anymore about like, who’s the transfer? They’re all on our team. Like, we were really diligent this year about, I don’t want to bring anyone in here who complains about having to eat in the training table. I didn’t want to bring anyone in here—you know, I already fixed that problem. I don’t want anyone who complains about practice.” He said at Saturday’s presser. “Now it’s the other way. I had a short practice Thursday, and Dylan’s yelling at me, ‘Get another rack!’ He’s a quarterback — he’s not even hitting anybody — but they’re all like, ‘Let’s get another rack.’”

That moment wasn’t just a laugh for Rhule. It was proof that his cultural blueprint was sticking. Raiola’s rookie season might’ve had freshman bumps — 13 TDs, 11 picks — but the kid never stopped competing, and now he’s pushing a veteran-heavy roster to match his juice. Rhule even pointed at McCullough and Andrew Marshall as guys who walked in on Day 1 and acted like they’d been Huskers for years.

Matt Rhule gave big props to Idaho Vandals transfer Andrew Marshall (CB): “I’ll say this about Marshall. I don’t get asked a lot of questions about him, but this guy’s as professional as could be. Like, he practices and behaves like a pro. He doesn’t say a lot…He’s a really good football player. He’s going to play really well for us. I respect the heck out of him just as a competitor and professional that he is.”

For a coach building a culture, that’s gold. No divisions between ‘portal guys’ and ‘returners.’ Just Huskers who love to practice. Rhule swears he doesn’t even think about who transferred in anymore — they’ve all blended in. The only thing that matters? Production and buy-in. The work ethic is showing up on the field. From SEC imports adapting instantly to Group of Five risers proving they belong, every session has been a dogfight for reps. Iron sharpening iron until the depth chart makes itself. Even for high-profile transfers, there’s no red-carpet treatment. Earn it or watch someone else take it.

Nebraska’s 2025 slate starts with Cincinnati, but the real test comes when Big Ten play kicks in. This isn’t just about adding bodies; it’s about building a two-deep that won’t blink in late November. Rhule’s betting that the love-for-practice attitude will hold when the weather turns cold and the games get heavy.

Matt Rhule on Nebraska’s injuries

Of course, even the deepest roster feels thin when injuries hit, and Rhule didn’t dodge that reality. Opening fall camp came with a not-so-fun injury list. “Unfortunately, Mac Markway went down on Day 1,” Rhule said, confirming the tight end’s season is done with a knee injury. “Kwinten Ives(RB) went down with a soft tissue injury on Day 1 as well… Turner Corcoran is getting closer to being back. Preston Taumua (OL) had an illness, not an injury, and he’s just been working his way back.”

Rhule laid it out plainly: some guys are long-term rehabs in the ‘pit’ — the Huskers’ zone for injured players to work strength and conditioning — while others are in and out as they recover. Running back Ives, wideouts Dane Key and Jackson Carpenter, were all in yellow non-contact jerseys during the Big Red Preview. RB Trent Uhlir, DL Gabe Moore, and DL Jaylen George were in green, meaning limited but participating.

Despite the setbacks, Rhule stayed positive. “Overall, we feel pretty good about everyone long term,” he said. The bulk of the injuries are soft-tissue tweaks or illnesses, not season-enders. That means most of these guys should be ready when the Huskers open against Cincinnati on August 28. And here’s where Nebraska’s new depth pays off. In years past, losing a TE1 like Markway or having multiple WRs sidelined in camp could have thrown the whole offense off rhythm. Now? Rhule can plug in a portal vet or an emerging freshman without changing the playbook. That’s the hidden benefit of his ‘only bring in pros’ transfer policy — next man up isn’t just a slogan; it’s a viable plan.

Bottom line — Rhule’s first week of camp painted two pictures. One is of a roster that’s bought in, grinding, and even clowning their coach to get more work. The other is a team quietly navigating the bumps and bruises of August, leaning on its depth to keep the train rolling.