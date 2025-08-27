$823K Gunner Stockton Used NIL Earnings on Michael Jordan’s Second Biggest Obsession

NIL is that fire of college football. It keeps you warm but can destroy everything in its path. We have seen how ex-Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, being the one with the highest NIL valuation, lived a lavish life and also got dragged through the mud. But that era is gone. Right now, quarterbacks like Georgia’s Gunner Stockton are reaping the sweet fruits of NIL. His competitors, like Syracuse quarterback Rickie Collins and Cincinnati quarterback Brendan Sorsby, are revamping their garages with the coolest ride. But what about Stockton?

As per On3, Stockton has an NIL valuation of $823,000. Even though he has no business with Michael Jordan, he found something common with the basketball legend. Thanks to NIL. On August 26, The Athletic reporter David Ubben tweeted, “We asked 57 players what their best purchase was with their NIL money. Got some fascinating answers.” While his mates are into cars, Stockton’s hobbies are not far removed from sports. As per the reports, Stockton chose to play golf – a hobby loved by Michael Jordan. The quarterback spent most of the summer rejuvenating himself by doing what he loves the most, other than playing football, that is, swinging clubs. He’s made trips home to Rabun County and enjoyed time on Lake Burton.

Stockton keeps himself under constant practice as he revealed, “My golf game ain’t too well right now.” Turns out that Jordan’s passion for the sport will keep Stockton moving until he reaches perfection. The basketball legend discovered golf a bit late in his life. But that did not stop him from falling for the sport harder.

When he wasn’t practicing or having games, young Jordan would spend every possible minute on the golf course. As in an interview with Basketball Network, Jordan said, “When I was young and watching golf, I thought golf was a lazy sport. But it’s not a lazy sport. I mean, it’s I think concentration and the head game make it more; it drains an individual. I just love the game.”

According to CFB insider Pete Nakos, at least eight SEC quarterbacks are set to make over $1 million this season. Unfortunately, Stockton did not make the list. But thank god for NIL. His latest NIL deal came with Associated Credit Union – a member-owned financial institution in the state of Georgia, where Stockton signed a partnership with tight end Lawson Luckie. It’s good to see that the quarterback is investing in golf, as Jordan said it requires a lot of patience and commitment. After all, Stockton needs to reserve some for his 2025 run.

ESPN analyst labels Gunner Stockton as a concern

Kirby Smart has been the biggest hypeman for Stockton. When Paul Finebaum placed the quarterback placed Stockton in the ‘Not Fine’ segment on the ESPN SportsCenter podcast, the head coach took it in good spirits. But he ensured to root for Stockton as he said, “I didn’t miss it. Yeah, I’m excited. Gunner [Stockton] got the message, man.” But that does not mean Smart goes all blind when it comes to addressing his quarterback’s shortcomings.

As former Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm shared on the DawgNation podcast, that’s how Smart is going to doubt Stocktonvto instill more hunger in the young chap to prove himself. “There is a guy out there, a very prominent guy, who is really good at kind of arbitrarily floating these stories out there that catch wind,” he said. “They usually end up being very good for a specific team that plays in the red and black. So I wonder if he had anything to do with this, and I’m talking about coach Kirby Smart here, of kind of playing this narrative into his hands.”

After all, the head coach knows that Stockton will be in dire need of some push and cannot afford to take things easy. Meanwhile, he is yet to win over Finebaum’s trust. On the ESPN College Football podcast, he was asked about which quarterback concerned him the most. He did not even spare a second and replied, “It is Gunner Stockton at Georgia, and there has been a big narrative after he took over for Carson Beck late last year.” Well, he had his reasons to claim so.

As Finebaum continued, “He was not spectacular when he played against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl, but some of that was his coaching on the sideline, but I’m just worried about him at this moment.” Against Notre Dame, Gunner Stockton completed 20 of 32 passes for 234 yards. Here’s hoping a few rounds of golf teach the quarterback the patience and grit to take his college football journey to the top.