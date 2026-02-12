$81M Lifeline for Ohio State Amid Recruiting Emergency That Has Left Ryan Day With No Choice

Even without a national title trip, Ohio State achieved progress. The Buckeyes’ 12-2 run ensured the vibes never felt off in Columbus. Fans stayed locked in, and the ticket sales are proof. The surge in sales comes as a breath of fresh air for Ryan Day and his program amid dealing with a recruiting emergency.

“Ohio State ticket sales: $81,650,892,” reported the Big Ten information and news page on X, proving to be a great lifeline for Ohio State.

Digging deeper into the Big Ten heavyweights, Day’s Buckeyes sit at the top of the ticket sales list. Washington is pulling in $31.1 million, Iowa is at $33.1 million, Oregon is at $34.9 million, and Penn State is in second position with $50.3 million. Ohio State athletics blew past its own benchmark, and ticket sales played a huge role. The Buckeyes posted a record-setting $336,077,887 in revenue for FY 2025.

This amount shattered the previous high of $279,549,337 set in 2023. Winning translated straight to the box office. Ticket sales, the athletic department’s biggest revenue driver, jumped to $81.65 million, a massive leap from $58.79 million in FY 2024, after a season that featured just six home football games.

Fast-forward to 2025, and Ohio State turned Ohio Stadium into a marquee stage. The Buckeyes hosted seven games in Columbus, opening the season with a marquee clash against Texas and welcoming Grambling, Ohio, Minnesota, Penn State, UCLA, and Rutgers to Ohio Stadium. Fans had to dig deep into their pockets to watch Ohio State vs. Texas. The get-in prices started at $286 on StubHub and $291 on Vivid Seats. At the same time, the lower-bowl seats soared from $483 to a jaw-dropping $3,726.

Even though the Buckeyes topped the Big Ten in ticket sales, they did not reach the 2025 CFP Championship. For that crucial face-off, the average ticket prices were $4,593. And the highest? $23,648. The revenue from ticket sales would help Ohio State fill the gap, as its expenses had also been on an upward trend.

The expenses totaled $320,394,965 for the fiscal year. Their arch-rivals, the Michigan Wolverines, also saw strong ticket sales. They generated a total revenue of $67.6 million.

But for Ryan Day, this financial windfall coincides with a bitter new reality on the recruiting trail.

Ohio State’s head coach fights new recruiting limitations

The “pay-to-play” culture is now pulling the strings in college football. Earlier, a program’s reputation, like Ohio State, was enough for a player to commit himself. However, that loyalty no longer exists. The popularity of a program now depends on the fatter check they can offer.

“I think before geographically there were certain areas of the country you felt better about going into,” said Ohio State General Manager Mark Pantoni. “But I think right now the farther you go from the Midwest and the state of Ohio, the price tags are going to go up based on distance.”

This has forced the Buckeyes to adopt a more localized recruiting strategy, prioritizing in-state and Midwest talent to save resources, time, and money.

According to On3’s rankings for the 2027 class, Ohio State tops the list with nine recruits locked in. There are interior offensive lineman Mason Wilt and wide receiver Jamier Brown, who hail from the state of Ohio. The challenge now is simple. The challenge now is simple: win locally, recruit smart, and build a Buckeyes roster that fills every seat in the Shoe.