11 Days on the Job, Arthur Smith Moves to Flip ACC Commit After Ryan Day’s 5-Star RB Miss

Arthur Smith has officially been the offensive coordinator at Ohio State for exactly 11 days. The word is former Atlanta Falcons head coach hasn’t wasted a second trying to upgrade the Buckeyes’ roster. The word around the program is that Smith has reopened a big-time closed recruiting file on the nation’s one of the finest dual-sport athlete after Ohio State lost their crown-jewel running back, Kemon Spell, to the Georgia Bulldogs.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

One of his biggest targets right now is Sean Currie. A massive 6-foot-7 tight end currently committed to Virginia. Ohio State’s staff, specifically tight ends coach Keenan Bailey, extended an offer to Currie on January 12 and has been closely tracking him for quite some time. When Currie committed to the Cavaliers back in September of 2025 to play both football and lacrosse, it felt like the Buckeyes had lost the battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

But with Arthur Smith now in Columbus, momentum appears to be shifting in Ohio State’s favor.

“I had the opportunity to have a FaceTime with [new Ohio State offensive coordinator] Arthur Smith,” Currie said on the Letterman show. “He said I was his first FaceTime call to a recruit. That meant a lot to me. Coach Smith just got the job, so for me to be his first call says a lot about how serious they are about building a relationship. Having him and Coach Bailey on there together was really cool.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Currie is a bit of a rare find because he’s an elite dual-sport athlete. While some services still list him as a three-star football recruit, his stock has exploded recently as major programs recognize his NFL-caliber frame and athleticism. Rivals got him ranked among the top 25 tight ends in the 2027 class. It’s only a matter of time before he climbs the tight end rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

As good as he is at tight end, he’s even more highly regarded in the world of lacrosse. He’s ranked as the No. 23 defender in the nation by Prep Lacrosse. There isn’t much convincing you can do to get him to leave Blacksburg for another program, but fortunately, the Buckeyes are making the case.

“Building relationships with coaches is big for me. I’ve been talking with Coach Bailey since September and really like how they develop their tight ends,” Currie told of Arthur Smith to Letterman. “I want to get out there, spend time around the team and coaches, and make sure it’s the right fit both on and off the field.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The good news is that the Buckeyes got a pretty competitive lacrosse team. That should be one of the selling-point here. Getting a player like Currie would be a big-time win for Arthur Smith. As a junior, Currie racked up 474 yards and 8 touchdowns while also playing some here and there on defense. The word is Ohio State will host Currie on March 10, 2026, when he visits campus to check out the start of spring practice. Plus, he’s still tight with Keenan Bailey (TE coach), which should help too.

However, the competition is stiff, as Currie also has a visit planned for Penn State on April 11. Then he’ll head back to Virginia for an official visit in June. The Buckeyes’ coaching staff is pulling out all the stops to make sure his trip to Columbus next month makes him feel right at home, especially after failing with Kemon Spell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State’s toughest recruiting RB loss of the season

It’s a bit of a bummer for the Buckeyes, but five-star running back Kemon Spell officially took his name off the table by committing to the Georgia Bulldogs on February 2. Spell’s widely considered the best running back in the entire 2027 class, so losing out on him definitely hurts. He’s a total playmaker from Pennsylvania who put up insane numbers last year, including over 1,700 yards and 28 touchdowns in just nine games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State was right there in the mix until the very end. But a recent visit to Athens seemed to seal the deal for Georgia. This is especially frustrating for Big Ten fans because Spell originally committed to Penn State. But he reopened his recruitment after they made some coaching changes.

Even though they did miss out on Spell, the Buckeyes aren’t exactly in panic mode by any stretch of the imagination. They’ve already shifted their focus to David Gabriel Georges, another five-star running back from Tennessee who is now the top priority on their board for 2027.

Plus, the team is still riding high with guys like Bo Jackson expected to do a minimum of 1k yards and big things in the backfield under Smith’s run-heavy offense. Recruiting is always a next man up business, and Ohio State is already moving on to the next big target.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the coaching staff will probably keep a tiny window open just in case he changes his mind before he actually signs his papers in December. For now, it looks like he’s all-in on the Bulldogs.