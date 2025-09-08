Eli Drinkwitz Gets Huge Beau Pribula Boost by ESPN After SEC Legend Backs Mizzou QB

Beau Pribula isn’t wasting any time turning Columbia into his stage. Two weeks into the season and the Penn State transfer has Missouri praying—torching defenses, running up video-game numbers, and dragging the Tigers back from double-digit deficits like it’s nothing. And now? ESPN just crowned him the top quarterback in the entire SEC, putting him ahead of blue-chip names like Arch Manning. To top it off, a college football legend stamped his seal of approval. Yeah, it’s getting real in CoMo.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Leaving Happy Valley for Columbia might’ve looked like a gamble, but Eli Drinkwitz took a chance on him when their starter went down. Since then, the former Nittany Lions turned Mizzou into Beau-lievers. On September 7, ESPN’s Bill Connelly dropped his “Best SEC QB Rankings” through two weeks. At No. 1? Not Arch Manning. Not Oklahoma’s John Mateer. Beau Pribula—Missouri’s new star. Crazy validation after just 2 games. And when a stat wizard like Connelly stamps you, the football nation starts paying attention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The numbers make it obvious. Pribula is 5th nationally in completion rate at 79.1%. He ranks 25th in yards per dropback. He’s already out-rushing South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers on non-sack runs—and Sellers is supposed to be the best dual-threat in the country. But Pribula isn’t just matching SEC peers; he’s literally out-balling them. His Week 2 masterpiece against Kansas? Thirty-for-39, 334 yards, 3 TDs, no picks or turnovers, plus a 15-point comeback that turned a Border rivalry game into his personal highlights. When was the last time Mizzou had a proper gunslinger of a QB? Exactly. Missouri fans don’t forget comebacks like that.

Week 1 wasn’t any lighter. Against Central Arkansas, he carved them up with 283 passing yards on 23-of-28 attempts, dropped 2 passing touchdowns, and tucked it for 65 rushing yards and two more scores. Four total TDs, 82% completion rate, a 190.6 passer rating—man was running a clinic. Supposed to be a warm-up game, but he treated it like a showcase. And with Sam Horn sidelined, Pribula didn’t just step in—he snatched the spotlight and locked it down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Two games, 617 passing yards, 7 total touchdowns, zero turnovers. That’s 300+ total yards a night, a nearly 80% completion rate, and a mistake-free stat sheet. No SEC defense wants to see that on film. Drinkwitz suddenly has a system humming with balance, because Beau can burn you with accuracy, legs, or both. Missouri’s preseason outlook was “maybe 8-9 wins if things break right.” Now? They’re looking like the uninvited guest at the College Football Playoff conversation.

And don’t sleep on what this means for Drinkwitz. Year 6 in Columbia, fresh off an 11–2 season, and he knew quarterback play would make or break 2025. ESPN’s FPI only gave Mizzou a 6% playoff shot, while Fox’s RJ Young had them sitting 15th preseason. Both were betting cautious. But with Pribula running this show? The ceiling just got kicked off the dome. He’s making Ahmad Hardy even scarier in the backfield, giving receivers more room, and forcing defenses to pick their poison.

AD

College football GOAT–Tim Tebow is a Beau-liever

ESPN’s ranking gave Pribula credibility, but Tim Tebow just gave him legend status. After Missouri’s opener, the Florida icon grabbed the mic on SEC Nation and dropped a line Tigers fans will never forget: “I really do Beau-lieve in Beau. Not just as a runner, he ain’t just a wildcat quarterback. He can throw with anticipation, he can throw with accuracy, and he can make plays from the pocket.” Coming from Tebow, that’s not commentary—that’s a blessing.

Tebow saw what fans saw in Week 1: Pribula was more than a fill-in. Against Central Arkansas, he was dissecting defenses like a vet. It’s not just Beau, the whole crew is eating good. With Luther Burden III gone, Mizzou reloaded with Kevin Coleman Jr. at WR1 and burners like Marquis Johnson and Joshua Manning stretching the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

TE Brett Norfleet and RB Ahmad Hardy gave Pribula legit safety valves, and Hardy’s projected close to 950 rushing yards, 12 TDs felt like SEC workhorse numbers. When the group found rhythm, they could roll up nearly 500 yards of offense like they did against Kansas. Still, the unit only brought back 44% of last year’s production — dead last in FBS — so it was always a “next man up” vibe with Drinkwitz trying to stitch it all together on the fly.