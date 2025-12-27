Eli Drinkwitz Has a Plan for Gator Bowl as Recent Exit Raises Major Doubts for Mizzou

For Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri Tigers, the Gator Bowl isn’t just another game. It’s a sudden test of stability following the loss of the coordinator who engineered their offense. Eli Drinkwitz’s squad is missing its offensive coordinator, Kirby Moore, who has left a massive void. However, the head coach is keeping the Tigers loose, confident, and rolling with their chests out and chins up.

“We’re not going to change anything,” assured Drinkwitz when asked about what is going to change post-Moore’s exit on the December 25th episode of the First Alert 4 show. “It’s just maybe not go run, run, run. Maybe go pass, run, run.”

Moore served as Missouri’s offensive coordinator all season, calling plays and running the game plan. With Moore unavailable for the Gator Bowl, there’s a natural question about whether the Tigers’ offensive approach will change. However, Drinkwitz assured that the Tigers won’t scrap what has worked all season; the schemes, formations, and personnel usage will largely remain the same.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Basketball: Vanderbilt at Missouri Jan 7, 2023 Columbia, Missouri, USA Missouri Tigers football team new offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Kirby Moore answers questions from reporters before the basketball game against the Vanderbilt Commodores Mizzou Arena. Columbia Mizzou Arena Missouri USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDennyxMedleyx 20230107_neb_sm8_281

With Moore off the sidelines, the Tigers might ease up on back-to-back runs and shake up the series a bit. Drinkwitz hinted they’ll sprinkle in early passes, mixing run and throw to keep defenses on their heels and avoid getting too predictable without their usual play-caller.

Moore, who hopped over from Fresno State in 2023, is now the new head coach at Washington State. But under his guidance, the Tigers and Drinkwitz’s offense hit No. 29 nationally in 2023.

After he left, the Tigers’ offense has fluctuated in consistency, ranking No. 56 in 2024 and currently sitting at No. 32 in 2025. A dominant ground game has been the factor behind it.

The passing attack, however, has lagged, ranking just 109th out of 136 FBS squads. In just two seasons with Moore calling the shots, Missouri’s Tigers have leveled up across the board. Third-down conversion jumped from 58th nationally before his arrival to 41st and 16th in his two years.

Red zone efficiency for Drinkwitz’s squad skyrocketed from 90th to 3rd and 10th, while ball security improved dramatically.

While Drinkwitz has indicated that the overall scheme won’t change, the absence of Moore’s experience could have a slight impact on it. Moreover, they will face a disciplined defense like Virginia’s.

The Cavaliers, under defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, have emerged as one of the nation’s top defensive units. Rudzinski has transformed the Cavaliers into a disciplined, opportunistic squad. The biggest flex? They have a No. 2 national ranking in third-down defense.

It means that Drinkwitz and Co. will be facing a unit that is pro at stopping drives when opponents are most vulnerable. All this combined might force the Tigers’ offenses into high-pressure situations and limit big plays.

To fill the vacancy left by Moore, Drinkwitz hired Michigan Wolverines’ offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey on December 21 to fill in for Moore’s place. It sets the stage for a compelling matchup in the bowl game.

Eli Drinkwitz and Co.’s match-up history against Virginia before the Bowl game

A win in the Gator Bowl would push Virginia to 11 victories, shattering single-season records. This would allow them to catch up with Drinkwitz’s squad as the only ACC teams to hit double-digit wins. The two programs have only faced off once before, with Missouri cruising to a 31-7 home win back on September 22, 1973.

Virginia enters the Gator Bowl with an 8-13 bowl record, last winning in 2018 against the South Carolina Gamecocks and falling to the Florida Gators in the 2019 Orange Bowl.

Drinkwitz’s Missouri, meanwhile, has appeared in 38 bowls, going 17-20 with one no-contest in 2020, but bounced back from a four-game skid with wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2023 and the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2024.

Virginia’s offense has been powered by two standout transfers this season. Quarterback Chandler Morris provided efficient mobile play, while running back J’Mari Taylor became the program’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018 and added 43 receptions, making him a key weapon in the passing game. Virginia also fields one of the ACC’s elite defenses, particularly against the pass.

On the other side of the ball, Missouri brings its own set of strengths to the matchup.

Drinkwitz’s squad enters the Gator Bowl with a talent advantage, led by edge rushers Damon Wilson II, Zion Young, and standout Ahmad Hardy. Missouri’s defense is elite against the run and strong at pressuring quarterbacks.

Now comes the moment to find out if the Tigers can roll without Kirby Moore.