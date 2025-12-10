Emotional Fernando Mendoza Wins Over Joel Klatt as Indiana QB Lags Behind in Heisman Race

Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers are on a generational run. With the win over the No. 1 ranked Ohio State in the Big 10 title game on Saturday night, QB Fernando has now won the hearts of Joel Klatt and a big chunck of Heisman voters. The question is: is it enough to lock in the Heisman Trophy come December 13th?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On December 9th, Joel Klatt went on The Joel Klatt Show and couldn’t stop praising Fernando Mendoza.

“No other player has a resume like Fernando Mendoza,” Joel Klatt said. “Then, candidly, it’s not even close, and anybody that argues differently is wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CFB on FOX (@cfbonfox) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

We know exactly why Joel Klatt feels the way he does. Who wouldn’t? The former Cal signal-caller has been a menace on the field throughout the season. Nobody’s defense in the country is able to figure out Mendoza football. Mendoza and the Hoosiers went to former Big 10 champ and No. 5 ranked Oregon Ducks’ backyard (Autzen) and beat their 22-home-game streak and out-played Dante Moore out of the Heisman race that night.

His heroics of killing Big 10 heavy-hitting programs didn’t stop there. He even pulled a crazy comeback in a clutch TD drive against Penn State and beat No. 1 Ohio State in the Big 10 championship game with a clutch 3rd-down play, helping the Hoosiers win their first outright Big 10 title since 1955.

ADVERTISEMENT

What Joel Klatt liked even more is his humility and down-to-earth, God-first-guy mentality. Joel Klatt showed his Ohio State postgame interview speaking with reporter Jenny Taft.

“We are never supposed to be in this position. But by glory God, the great coaches, great teammates ever we have around us, we were able to pull this off. Whoever thought the hooch would be here, but now the losers are flipping champs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Flipping’ instead of the F-word? That’s our Heisman. He then gave credit to Charlie Becker for that Heisman moment 33-yard play in the 4th quarter against the pound-for-pound No. 1 defense in the country. According to Mendoza, he was mastering that ‘dagger’ play every Sunday morning with Charlie Becker (who also happens to be his roommate) since the summer; it just came to fruition against Ohio State.

Joel Klatt endeed the segment saying,with, ‘That’s amazing, that’s amazing. Kid was just like, so excited, so excited.”

The only problem? He’s not on the top when it comes to overall stats against the likes of Diego Pavia and Julian Sayin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will It hurt Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman run?

Mendoza’s stats this season are awesome, no doubt about it. He leads the nation with 33 touchdown passes, which is a huge reason he’s the favorite to win the Heisman.

However, when you dig into the numbers, he’s not actually the top dog in every category. He currently sits third in several key metrics, trailing behind other star quarterbacks and fellow Heisman finalists, Diego Pavia of Vandy and Julian Sayin of Ohio State.

ADVERTISEMENT

This might introduce a bit of suspense in the final voting, as the stats for the other candidates are truly outstanding. For example, he’s third on the mix when it comes to completion (71.5%), yards thrown (2980) and QBR (88.5)

Plus, he’s second to Diego Pavia (865-ish yards) when it comes to rushing yards (240 yards). Some voters even favor Pavia because he’s doing it in the SEC. Vanderbilt of all places.

However, the good news is,even with the stats race being super tight, most people still think Mendoza is going to win the Heisman. According to bookies, Fernando Mendoza leads the Heisman race with -1000 yards. All thanks to clutch plays like Eugene, State College, and against Ohio State. It’s interest to see how this one pan out.