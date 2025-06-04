ESPN Makes Big Alabama Announcement for Kalen DeBoer on Tuesday

A new chapter dawns in Tuscaloosa, and it carries the unmistakable stamp of change. Gone are the reliable cornerstones on both sides of the ball. A fresh face will line up under center, new targets will stretch the field, and familiar stalwarts like Jihaad Campbell, Tim Smith, and Malachi Moore will be watching from the NFL sidelines instead of suiting up on Saturdays. In Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer, Alabama football is once again in a state of transition—only this time, it’s not a rebuild. It’s a reload. It’s how close they’ll come to tasting national dominance again.

With sophomore phenom Ryan Williams and senior Germie Bernard returning to anchor the wideout corps and a quarterback battle leaning heavily toward Ty Simpson, the Alabama Crimson Tide have the raw ingredients to cook up something formidable. The question isn’t whether Bama will contend. There’s an edge to the offense that feels dangerous. Williams, the explosive sophomore who looked every bit like a future first-rounder last season, now has a set of young, hungry playmakers alongside him.

Lotzeir Brooks and Derek Meadows enter with five-star pedigree and SEC-ready polish, while Miami transfer Isaiah Horton brings size and verticality to the perimeter. That trio offers both depth and variety in Kalen DeBoer’s downfield-heavy scheme. Simpson, the likely starter, fits the system well with his dual-threat ability and command at the line. If he can stabilize the offense early and cut down on turnover-worthy plays, this unit could quietly become one of the most efficient in the country.

Then came Tuesday, and with it, ESPN’s Football Power Index unveiled its first look at the 2025 landscape. And there sat Alabama—firmly entrenched in the top tier. The Tide were slotted at No. 3 overall with an FPI score of 24.2, trailing only Texas and Georgia. It’s a placement that may surprise some, especially given the roster turnover. But it speaks to the foundational talent in Tuscaloosa and the belief in Kalen DeBoer’s system.

USA Today via Reuters Aug 31, 2024; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer leads his players onto the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for his first game as head coach. The Crimson Tide played Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It also reflects just how effective Alabama was statistically last season despite the disappointing finish. And perhaps most importantly, it underscores just how dangerous this team could be if the new pieces gel quickly.

Look deeper, and the numbers reinforce the optimism. Alabama’s offense earned an FPI rating of 11.8—third best in the country. The defense wasn’t far behind at 11.3, also ranking third. These are elite metrics that project balance and explosiveness. The Tide are expected to win 9.6 games, and ESPN’s model gives them a 66.2 percent chance to make the CFP—the fourth-best mark nationally. Their odds to win the SEC? A solid 17.2 percent. To make the national championship game? 20.2 percent. To win it all? 10.4 percent. That’s not just contender status. That’s legit heavyweight territory.

But nothing will come easy. Bama’s strength of schedule ranks 10th nationally, and the SEC slate is, as always, unforgiving. With Georgia and Texas lurking, plus a rejuvenated LSU in the mix, the Tide will have to earn every inch.

Alabama’s 2025 gauntlet is pure SEC chaos

Alabama football’s 2025 slate? Yeah, it’s anything but a cupcake schedule. The Crimson Tide are staring down a gauntlet that’ll test every inch of Kalen DeBoer’s squad.

It all kicks off in style—or stress—with a road trip to Tallahassee on August 30 to take on Florida State. No easing into the season here. From there, the SEC storm hits full force. Bama’s got home showdowns with bluebloods like Tennessee, LSU, and Oklahoma—all teams that could easily crack the Top 10. And the away games? Oh, just casual visits to Georgia, South Carolina, and Auburn. No big deal… except it’s a very big deal.

The SEC’s strength of schedule rankings for 2025 backs up just how brutal this path is. In fact, the top 11 toughest schedules in the country? All from the SEC. Leading the way are Florida, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma. That’s right—there’s no hiding in this league.

If Alabama wants to make a statement in Year 2 of the DeBoer era, they’ll have to earn it the hard way.