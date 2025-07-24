ESPN Plans Major Push as Bill Belichick’s UNC Debut Season Sells Out Despite 25% Price Hike

Controversy has followed Bill Belichick like a shadow all throughout his career. The Spygate controversy, his sour terms with GOAT Tom Brady. After calling it quits with the NFL, Belichick wanted to try his hand at college football. But there too, his personal life and his relationship with Jordon Hudson caught a lot of side eyes. So much so, that it made Paul Finebaum come up with a sharp jab.

“Listen, I’m happy for them, but North Carolina hired him because he’s a great coach, not to be a distraction. He’s a major distraction right now in this game of football. I’m sorry,” said the ESPN analyst. So, the North Carolina fans might not be expecting much from Belichick. However, the reality is a lot different.

As per the reports, there are no seats remaining at the North Carolina box office for Belichick’s debut season in Chapel Hill. On Wednesday, July 23, the school announced that all season and single-game football tickets are sold out at Kenan Stadium. And guess what? This has been the earliest point for Belichick’s program’s tickets to be sold out. On July 23, Pete Thamel tweeted, “North Carolina football has sold out its entire allotment of football tickets, per a source. Season tickets were sold out this spring. Individual tickets are now sold for Bill Belichick’s debut season.” While this news was still setting in, ESPN dived into the picture. On July 23, Front Office Sports tweeted, “ESPN networks are poised to show 8, if not 10, of Bill Belichick’s first games as North Carolina head coach, sources tell FOS.”

AD

The tweet further revealed, “Can ESPN recreate the “Deion effect?” “We have to wait and see. The potential is there.”” Back in late January, ESPN already slotted Belichick’s North Carolina’s season-opening game against TCU for Monday, September 1 (Labor Day evening) at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN ﹘ a major prime-time spotlight for the debut.

(This is a developing story…)