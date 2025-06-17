ESPN Throws Quinn Ewers Under the Bus in Big 5-Star Admission for Steve Sarkisian

Steve Sarkisian’s tenure at Texas has made elite quarterback a virtual birthright. From the cannon-armed Quinn Ewers to the anticipation surrounding Arch Manning’s impending debut this season, the Forty Acres continues to serve as a proving ground for some of the most hyped signal-callers in the country. And judging by the names brewing in the pipeline, this QB streak doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. There’s a new name on deck for the 2026 class—and let’s just say ESPN’s recent commentary might make Ewers loyalists do a double take.

Enter Dia Bell. He’s not just a big name as the son of 12-year NBA vet Raja Bell; he’s also the longest-tenured commit in the Texas Longhorns’ 2026 class and one of the nation’s most exciting quarterback prospects. Bell has been rock-solid with his Horns commitment since June 2024, fending off recruiting giants like Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Arkansas along the way. And now, as ESPN scouts break down each 5-star’s college fit, Bell’s name didn’t just shine—it practically set off alarms in Austin.

In a glowing evaluation, ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill delivered the headline-making comparison: “He’s a naturally gifted passer who is a better athlete and runner than Quinn Ewers and gives the Longhorns another player they can develop.” That’s hardly a soft landing for Ewers, who’s faced plenty of criticism over the years.

Luginbill continued with a vision that mirrors the Manning trajectory: “Hopefully Bell takes a page out of Arch Manning’s development blueprint when it comes to patience and focus. He’s going to only get bigger, stronger, and more mature without being thrown into the fire right away.” It’s not just about the tools—it’s about timing. With Arch expected to lead Texas through at least the next two seasons, Bell’s value may be in the long game, not just early fireworks.

Still, don’t let the word “development” fool you—Dia Bell is already the real deal. As a junior at American Heritage last fall, he threw for 2,597 yards, racked up 29 touchdowns, and did it all with a staggering 70.6% completion percentage. That’s surgical efficiency at the high school level. And while a season-ending leg injury cut things short, it clearly hasn’t dulled his shine. In fact, his pre-injury tape may be why he’s heading into the Elite 11 finals as one of the top names to watch, with many outlets naming him as the best regional performer in the entire lead-up.

From a tactical perspective, Bell gives Steve Sarkisian a blend of field vision, deep-ball touch, and athletic fluidity that might be more dynamic than what Texas has had under center in recent years. He can escape pressure, extend plays, and throw off-platform—traits that fit right into modern quarterback play. It’s not hard to imagine Bell eventually challenging Arch Manning for reps down the line, especially if his physical development matches the natural feel he’s already shown on tape.

Despite the bright lights and the pressure of following in the footsteps of not just one but two high-profile QBs in Austin, Bell hasn’t blinked. He remains firm on his intent to sign with Texas in December.

Dia Bell turns heads with Elite 11 masterclass

If there were still any doubters left about Dia Bell’s post-injury ceiling, he may have just silenced them—loudly. The five-star UT commit is not just coasting into the Elite 11 Finals; he’s charging in like a man on a mission. And Cody Bellaire of On3 is clearly buying the stock. Bellaire didn’t hold back when praising Bell’s pre-Finals workout, calling it “the cleanest Elite 11 regional workout he had seen” and going so far as to rank Bell’s showing as the best in the entire class.

That’s high praise, but it gets better. “He has plenty of arm to make every single throw that could be asked of him on the field, and he was able to push the ball vertically despite some strong winds in his face,” Bellaire added. “He has every opportunity to walk out of the Elite 11 Finals as the top passer at the event.”

The road here hasn’t exactly been paved with a red carpet. Bell’s junior season ended in heartbreak after a significant leg injury during the Florida high school state playoffs forced him to be carted off the field. He hopes to continue his great performances as he represents not only the Longhorns but also SF, where he is from. He aims to be the first Longhorns commit to win the Elite 11 since Maalik Murphy finished second in 2021.