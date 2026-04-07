ESPN’s Holly Rowe Calls Out Mistreatment of Tennessee Women By AD

The legendary Lady Vols basketball program is currently going through one of its darkest chapters, if not the darkest. Honestly, the situation has become so dire that even the pros are losing it. On April 6, ESPN’s Holly Rowe directly called out Tennessee’s Athletic Director, Danny White, in a post she later deleted.

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“What Danny White is allowing to happen to the Lady Vols is making me so sad,” Rowe posted on X. “Gut-wrenching to watch him let one of the greatest programs in women’s sports history disintegrate. I am devastated.”

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For a reporter who covered legendary coach Pat Summitt for decades, seeing the “Gold Standard” of college hoops hit this level of instability was perhaps the final nail in the coffin.

Holly’s post didn’t stay up for long, though. She deleted it shortly after putting it out there, which had fans wondering why. Some people think ESPN might have told her to take it down, or she realized it might make her job harder when she has to go back to Tennessee for games. Even though the post is gone, when someone of Holly Rowe’s caliber or media cred tweets, the internet never forgets, and the screenshots are everywhere.

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Which Prospects should OSU target next? Let Tony do the scouting, you just make the pick.

The literal breaking point for Rowe’s post was when freshman guard Jaida Civil decided to pack her bags and head for the transfer portal. What’s so messed up about her hitting the portal is that she was actually the very last player left with any eligibility.

With her gone, head coach Kim Caldwell is looking at an empty locker room for the 2026-27 season; we are talking about zero returning players. They had eight eligible returners. All of them (including the entire highly touted freshman class) have now jumped into the portal, while the four seniors on the squad graduated. It’s quite bewildering to think a major school now has to find 13 brand-new players just to have a team to put on the court.

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So, the natural question comes to mind for casuals and folks with jobs is, how did a powerhouse like Tennessee end up here in the first place? Well, the 2025-26 season was officially a disaster, the worst in the program’s entire history.

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Under Caldwell’s second year, the Lady Vols finished with a 16-14 record, which has to be the lowest win-loss record they’ve ever had since the NCAA started keeping track. Mind you, things got much uglier toward the end, too. They ended the year on a brutal eight-game losing streak. Don’t even start with some embarrassing blowouts against rivals like UConn ( 30 points) and South Carolina ( historic 43 points). Obviously, as expected, they got it in the first round of the NCAA Tournament as a #10 seed.

The repercussions are so bad that even Oliviyah Edwards, a five-star power forward and the No. 2 recruit in the nation, recently requested a release from her national letter of intent. Fun fact: the highest-ranked signee for Tennessee since 2019.

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With the incoming “Big Oh” heading elsewhere and only one four-star recruit, Gabby Minus, currently remaining in the 2026 class, the path back to the top seems longer and steeper than ever before.

Despite all this chaos and the fans basically panicking, AD Danny White is doubling down and standing by Coach Caldwell. He even went on record saying he’s “more confident” in her now than when he first hired her, a bold thing to say considering she currently has no players to play.

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Caldwell and Danny White have a mountain to climb this offseason and build an entire 13-person roster from scratch using the transfer portal. The whole sports world is watching to see if Tennessee can actually pull off a miracle or if the glory days are officially over. Truth be told, this only makes us appreciate Josh Heupel even more.

Josh Heupel’s Tennessee legacy

When Josh Heupel took over the program from Jeremy Pruitt, the former Heisman runner-up was basically walking into certain failure. Most experts thought 2021 would be a “throwaway year while the team rebuilt from scratch because of the NCAA investigation and 27 ( or 37) players in the transfer portal, but Heupel actually overachieved.

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Unlike Kim, Heupel, in just his first season, turned a 3-win team into a 7-6 winner, despite losing then-superstars like Henry To’o To’o and Eric Gray. He also improved the #108 offense to a top 7 or 8 ranking nationally.

Heupel’s Year 2 (2022) saw Tennessee reach #1 in the AP Poll for the first time in decades and average about 46 points per game. In contrast, Caldwell’s Year 2 (2025-26) led to the Lady Vols finishing with a 16-14 record and remaining outside the Top 25 for most of the season, illustrating a significant difference in second-year results between the two coaches.

Ultimately, the contrast comes down to leadership under fire. Danny White hired both coaches, but Heupel took a broken culture and fixed it with accountability and a high-octane identity that players loved. Caldwell’s tenure has been marked by reports of a “disconnect” in the locker room, leading to Holly Rowe’s public outcry about the program’s “disintegration.” That pretty much sums it all up.