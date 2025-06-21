ESPN’s Paul Finebaum Pays Respects as Alabama Mourns Loss of Key Sports Journalist

Well, at the beginning of the year, ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum was not quite confident about Alabama’s 2025 chapter. And he did not mince his words while throwing a shade at Kalen DeBoer. “I believe very firmly Kalen DeBoer is on a scorching hot seat,” Finebaum said during his weekly appearance on the Matt Barrie Show. However, a piece of sad news has made Finebaum empathetic towards someone who was dearly related to Alabama.

June 18 turned out to be a dark day in the Tuscaloosa camp. Rubin E. Grant, a pioneer in Alabama journalism, passed away. The longtime high school writer for the Birmingham Post-Herald was honored in 2022 as one of the 50 legends of sports writing in the state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He was 68 years old. And Finebaum could not stop himself from paying tribute in Grant’s honor.

To most sports writers, Grant has been a mentor. Actually, more than that. He was a true friend. Maybe all of them bonded over Grant’s writings as he wrote stories with genuine honesty and a desire to shine a positive light on young people in a world that too often can be challenging, cruel, and critical for any age. On June 20, Finebaum appeared on the Jox 94.5 podcast. He shared how he had bonded with Grant in the most unexpected ways. “Pat, there are so many different ways to go with Rubin, but he was a trailblazer and he was the first black sports editor of the CNW at Tuscaloosa, which in the late 70s wasn’t an easy thing to do. But did things with grace and compassion.”

Finebaum added, “He was the prep editor, the high school editor at the newspaper when I got there, and we were thrown together very early on in some pretty controversial stories, which in many ways helped define my entire career, a story in Huntsville and in the early 80s.” His career spanned from reporting on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant’s teams to local high school football stars like Bo Jackson, Cornelius Bennett, and Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. Grant previously spent 25 years at the Birmingham Post-Herald, where he served as prep editor, and also worked briefly at the Hoover Gazette. Graduating from the University of Alabama in 1979, he was the first Black sports editor of the Crimson White student newspaper.

Since the ESPN analyst had known Rubin for a long time, he shared how Rubin was much more than a great journalist. Finebaum shared, “He was deeply religious and eventually became a minister, probably about six months after I got to the newspaper… Ruben’s mother passed away in Montgomery and we went down to the funeral. It was in an old church um and the next thing I’m kind of you know halfway paying attention. There’s a man up there giving a eulogy with fire and brimstone, I mean the kind of things you see in a movie, raising his voice.” Grant was a licensed Baptist Minister unafraid to share the Gospel or his love for Jesus with anyone he encountered.

Meanwhile, he kept soaring high in his career as a sports writer. Later on in 2002, Grant won first place in the Alabama Associated Press Managing Editors Competition for his columns on high school sports. Now he is acquaintences that he has gathered on his way, are mourning the irreplaceable loss.

Rubin Grant’s reach extended beyond scores and stats—he touched lives

Longtime friend Solomon Crenshaw Jr. said, “Rubin Grant was the best. As a person, he was the highest standard individual in terms of not just being known but knowing how to carry himself. There was no one he didn’t get along with. No one with whom he couldn’t identify. Professionally, top notch doesn’t seem like a high enough bar.” During his 25-year stint at the Post-Herald, Grant crossed paths with writers like Bill Lumpkin, Ray Melick, along with Finebaum. Melick paid his heartfelt tribute.

“I remember him covering Charles Barkley in basketball. And, of course, he covered Michael Jordan that summer in baseball with the Barons. Rubin really had a broad depth of things that he covered, but at his core he was just a great person. He loved his family, loved his friends, encouraged people, stayed in touch with people. He meant a lot to an awful lot of people even outside of sports.” Grant was once covering a regional basketball tournament at Jacksonville State. The Altamont boys were playing and leading big. That’s when one of the Altamont boys walked over to press row only to share a word with Grant.

He said, “Mr. Grant, I really admire your work.” That’s how Rubin Grant had spread his love far and wide. Then the story took a humorous turn. The opponent started a big scoring run and ultimately won the game going away. As writer Ben Thomas recalled his conversation with Grant, “10-0 run since he admired your work. 17-2 since the admiration.” It became a joke that the duo shared every time they met over the coming years. A heavy day for Alabama, and an even heavier one for sportswriters everywhere—Grant’s legacy leaves a silence that’s hard to fill.