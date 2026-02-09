Every Georgia Footballer to Feature in Last 25 Super Bowls

The Georgia Bulldogs have a pretty wild streak going that shows just how much talent they pump into the NFL every season. For 25 years in a row, there has been at least one former Georgia player on a team playing in the Super Bowl. The fun fact; it’s the longest active streak of its kind in the country. Let’s re-visit all the Dawgs legends.

This year’s big game was all about keeping the tradition alive. With the New England Patriots win over the Denver Broncos, rookie Jared Wilson kept the streak from ending. The former Dawg made some history today by becoming the first player to ever wear a protective Guardian Cap during a Super Bowl game. He’s played 13 games this season at left tackle, only giving up 4 sacks in around 784 offensive snaps.

On the Seattle side, Kenny McIntosh is unfortunately spending today on the sidelines. He had a solid 2024 season where he averaged 5.5 yards per carry, but a torn ACL back in July 2025 ended his current season before it could even start.

Even with one player on the field and one on the mend, the Dawgs have an immaculate influence on this game. Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and Patriots coach Thomas Brown both have deep roots in Athens.

LX (2026) Patriots, Seahawks Jared Wilson, Kenny McIntosh (IR) LIX (2025) Eagles, Chiefs Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Kelee Ringo, Lewis Cine, Nakobe Dean, Mecole Hardman, Malik Herring LVIII (2024) Chiefs, 49ers Mecole Hardman, Malik Herring, Chris Conley, Charlie Woerner, Robert Beal LVII (2023) Chiefs, Eagles Mecole Hardman, Malik Herring, Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean LVI (2022) Rams, Bengals Matthew Stafford, Leonard Floyd, Sony Michel, Trey Hill, Lamont Gaillard, Elijah Holyfield LV (2021) Buccaneers, Chiefs Mecole Hardman, Deandre Baker LIV (2020) Chiefs Mecole Hardman LIII (2019) Patriots, Rams Sony Michel, David Andrews, Isaiah Wynn (IR), Todd Gurley, Ramik Wilson LII (2018) Patriots David Andrews, Malcolm Mitchell (IR), Dannell Ellerbe LI (2017) Patriots David Andrews, Malcolm Mitchell 50 (2016) Broncos, Panthers Thomas Davis, Fernando Velasco XLIX (2015) Seahawks, Patriots Demarcus Dobbs XLVIII (2014) Broncos, Seahawks Knowshon Moreno, Champ Bailey, Chris Clemons XLVII (2013) 49ers Dannell Ellerbe, DeAngelo Tyson, Demarcus Dobbs XLVI (2012) Giants, Patriots Danny Ware XLV (2011) Packers, Steelers Jarius Wynn, Hines Ward XLIV (2010) Saints, Colts Jon Stinchcomb, Charles Grant, Tim Jennings XLIII (2009) Steelers, Cardinals Hines Ward, Leonard Pope XLII (2008) Giants, Patriots Danny Ware, Ben Watson, Richard Seymour XLI (2007) Bears, Colts Tim Jennings XL (2006) Steelers, Seahawks Hines Ward (MVP), Arnold Harrison, Verron Haynes, Mack Strong XXXIX (2005) Patriots, Eagles Richard Seymour, Patrick Pass, Ben Watson XXXVIII (2004) Patriots, Panthers Richard Seymour, Patrick Pass, John Kasay, Will Witherspoon XXXVII (2003) Buccaneers, Raiders Jermaine Phillips, Tim Wansley, Matt Stinchcomb XXXVI (2002) Patriots Richard Seymour, Patrick Pass, Jermaine Wiggins

Georgia Bulldogs-NFL Pipeline: NFL’s Favorite College Destination.

Georgia’s football program has basically become a ‘pro factory’ under head coach Kirby Smart. To give you an idea of how big this pipeline is, the Bulldogs have had 62 players drafted into the NFL since 2020. More than any other school in the country during that time. They even set an all-time record in 2022 when 15 players got picked in a single draft.

When this (2025-2026) season kicked off, there were around the ball-park of 57 former Bulldogs on active NFL rosters. Solid increase of 11 players from the previous year. That puts Georgia right at the top of the league, actually tied with Ryan Day’s Ohio State for second rank behind Alabama.

It’s gotten to the point where if you’re watching an NFL game on Sunday, there’s a nearly 75% chance at least one Georgia player is on the field, as they’re spread across 24 different teams.

Getty Jalen Carter during between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes in Atlanta, on Dec. 31, 2022.Michael Wade / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images file

Some NFL teams have a serious ‘Georgia crush.’ The Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers are the biggest fans, each carrying eight former Bulldogs on their rosters following the 2025 draft. The Eagles have famously built their entire defensive core around “Dawgs” like Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Nakobe Dean, making them feel like a professional version of the Athens squad.

What’s more intriguing is that Georgia has produced 13 first-round picks in just the last four years. To make it more impressive, this year Matthew Stafford even snagged the NFL MVP award for the 2025-2026 season. And six other Bulldogs named to the Pro Bowl, including stars like James Cook, Roquan Smith, and rookie sensation Brock Bowers.

Looking ahead, the pipeline isn’t slowing down one bit. For the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, experts are already projecting at least three more first-rounders from Georgia, betting on the likes of linebacker CJ Allen. While some scouts think 2026 might be a “down year” for the program, they’re still expecting around 8 to 11 total players to be drafted. That should put them in the top 3, hopefully.

What makes Georgia players such intriguing assets for the big-league?

What makes Georgia players tick in the NFL is that they’ve basically been pros since they were 18. Head coach Kirby Smart runs the program like an NFL franchise, focusing on a “good-on-good” practice style. This means the best offensive players go full-speed against the best defensive players every single day.

One of the most important factors is that Georgia’s known for producing “freakish” athletes, particularly in the front seven. Scouts value them because they arrive with NFL-level size and technique. No wonder Carter and Jordan Davis were dominating the league since they are some veterans on their prime.

That makes teams not bat an eye when it comes to picking Bulldogs. Teams like the Philadelphia Eagles got the most Georgia-heavy roster, with seven to eight players. The Green Bay Packers come second with six former Bulldogs, with the likes of Eric Stokes and Quay Walker. All in all, Athens is the closest thing to the NFL in the college football realm.