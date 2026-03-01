“Everybody Can’t Be Trusted” Deion Sanders’ Staff Makes Cryptic Note Amid Warren Sapp’s Controversial Exit

NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Colorado Vs West Virginia NOV 08 November 8, 2025: Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during warm ups prior to the NCAA football game between Colorado and West Virginia at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV. Brian Fisher/CSM Credit Image: Â Brian Fisher/Cal Media Morgantown Wv United States of America EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20251108_zma_c04_009.jpg BrianxFisherx csmphotothree439939

Just when Deion Sanders thought the dark nights were over, another misery hit him hard. After a 3-9 season and 45 portal exits, Colorado was finally gaining momentum heading into spring, but their pass rush coordinator, Warren Sapp’s resignation, put them back at square one. Now, that sudden exit is raising questions about Sanders’ team’s unity.

“Everybody can’t be trusted. Right. So be careful with people you associate yourself with,” Colorado WR coach Jason Phillips said on Well Off Media. “Those who have to stand next to you could be the enemy. They could stand on your right, or they could be standing on your left. Yeah. Okay. But they also could be your confidant. Yeah. And your best friend. You have to have a relationship with them to find out what they are and who they really are.”

In a program built heavily on Coach Prime’s ‘family’ narrative, massive portal exits and underperformance easily breed paranoia. This makes the staff turnover feel less like standard attrition and more like betrayal. This highlights a fractured culture where trust is a luxury Colorado can currently ill afford.

Warren Sapp left the team to “pursue other opportunities” because he had been ignoring it for a long time. For him, giving it back to his people to research work matters the most. He recently tried raising money for the Miami Dolphins through a bike ride and will give all these bikes to kids down there. He is also going to use it to support the Dolphins Cancer Challenge for research in Florida. But his sudden move just ahead of the spring game raised a lot of questions about staff connections.

Sapp’s pivot highlights the unglamorous reality of modern college football, as transitioning into a coordinator role requires a gruelling, round-the-clock commitment to recruiting and film study. For the wealthy veteran, the personal fulfillment of philanthropy naturally outweighed the relentless pressure of recruiting a struggling defense.

Even though Jason Phillips doesn’t directly take anyone’s name, the “everybody can’t be trusted” stance aligns perfectly with Warren Sapp’s exit. Deion Sanders got him in as a graduate assistant without any coaching experience, and in the 2024 season, he took over the coordinator’s role. His move is certain to create problems for teams’ defensive alignments and techniques, but his exit wasn’t turbulent.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Colorado at West Virginia Nov 8, 2025 Morgantown, West Virginia, USA Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Morgantown Milan Puskar Stadium West Virginia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBenxQueenx 20251108_mmd_qb3_654

“They didn’t like to do what this brother sacrificed a lot to come into coaching, something that he said four years ago,” CU insider Uncle Neely said on the Morning Run podcast.

So, it was a clear clash of personal goals vs. the team’s needs. On top of that, it’s not just Sapp who left the team, but also Colorado’s defensive line coach Robert Livingston and their defensive coordinator Chris Marve. So, it’s not just about being an okay coach, but an overall crisis of the staff at the defensive front.

They did get Chris Marve as their new defensive coordinator, but the trust players already had in Sapp is something that will take time to build. The team has a lot of new faces, which makes the transition even more concerning. With Warren Sapp’s exit only amplifying the “trust nobody” undercurrent inside the building, the bigger question now isn’t just who fills the role. It’s whether Deion Sanders can steady the program long enough to secure his own future in Boulder.

Deion Sanders’ future at Colorado looks bleak

After major turmoil, Colorado’s players are all set to show their skills in spring camp, but with that, another pressure sits right on their shoulders. The Athletic predicts who will be coaching all the teams in the year 2030, but didn’t pick Sanders to lead the Buffs in that year. What’s interesting is that they even missed offensive coordinator Brennan Marion to take over for Sanders and chose a different person altogether.

The Athletic writer Ralph D. Russo names Wisconsin Badgers current quarterback coach Kenny Guiton to lead Colorado in 2030. While Guiton has yet to hold a coordinator title, his rapid ascent through the coaching ranks at programs like Arkansas and Wisconsin, combined with his ties to Urban Meyer, has put him on the national radar as a rising star, precisely the kind of coach a program might target for a future rebuild.

“Good luck forecasting when and how Sanders’ time in Boulder will end,” Russo said. “Colorado has a new AD in Fernando Lovo, who has strong ties to Urban Meyer. Guiton, who played for Meyer at Ohio State, is a well-thought-of young coach.”

Guiton’s resume includes developing quarterbacks and wide receivers, but that still doesn’t add up to the experience needed to coach an entire team. Now, one thing can separate them, and that’s Guiton’s offensive mind, as Sanders is mainly a defensive coach.

His three seasons at Colorado didn’t turn out the way they should, and last year’s 3-9 season just adds to the chaos. So, if Deion Sanders doesn’t want this prediction to come true, he has to take Colorado through a winning season this year.