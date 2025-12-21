Everything Dan Lanning Said After Oregon Defeated JMU in the First Round of College Football Playoff

The Oregon Ducks might have gotten a 51–34 dub, but it wasn’t impressive by any means. The Ducks came out firing on all cylinders, scoring on pretty much every play it seemed. By halftime, they were up huge, 34–6, and everyone thought it was going to be a total blowout. The Dukes decided to start throwing fades and put up 28 points against the No. 5-ranked Oregon Ducks in the second half.

While Oregon got out alive, heaven forbid, they didn’t look like a natty-caliber squad in the second half. The head coach, Dan Lanning, isn’t very happy about the second half.

Here’s everything Dan Lanning said after their not very-impressive dub:

Dan Lanning started the post-game press conference with the pretty obvious – second half horror

Dan Lanning: “Somewhat of a bittersweet game. I thought we played a really good first half in some ways. We gave up a couple of explosive plays defensively. In the second half, I don’t think we played at all close to our standard. Credit to JMU for figuring some stuff out at halftime, and not credit to us for not being able to sustain and play the way we need to play down the stretch.

I think our team realizes this is a growth moment for us and an opportunity to continue to improve and get better, but we’re going to have to play better football to reach our goals when it’s all said and done. There were some moments that really showed up, obviously special teams with the blocked kick, blocked punt. There were some big plays there. But to not be able to come out and have the same success in the second half that we had in the first half is certainly disappointing, and I think our players will certainly learn from that.”

Question: What was Will (Stein) doing? What were the players doing that worked for you there?

Dan: “Yeah, I thought they had a great plan. You know, starting off they had loaded boxes inside. We were able to get the ball on the perimeter…We were able to take shots where we thought we could win. We connected on a couple of those. I think we scored on all five of the first five possessions, but then obviously threw a pick on the last drive, which isn’t good.”

Question: Earlier in the week, Tosh Lupoi talked about the defense’s goal being to take away the opposing team’s identity. You’ve certainly done that at times. Do you feel there was any facet of their identity you guys took away tonight?

Dan: “We didn’t play well enough as a unit to do what we wanted to be able to do. Again, the explosive plays are probably a piece that really started it. They had 13 third downs in the first half. We’ve got to be able to get off the field on third down. I think our offense only had one in the first half. Then in the second half, they had a few more, but they did a much better job moving the ball on early downs.”

Question: What would be the emotion you would use to describe how you feel right now? Is it upset? Disappointed? Is it something else entirely?

Dan: “Yeah, I probably wouldn’t describe it.”

Question: How did the run game work so well today, and how do you carry that into the Texas Tech matchup? (Para-phased) ( Oregon Ducks rushed for 201 yards and 2 TDs tonight)

Dan: “Yeah, when you run the ball well, you have a chance to win games. You can stay on schedule and be able to take some of the shots that we take. Stay ahead of the chains, not force yourself to make some tough third-down plays. We did that pretty effectively today.”

Question: Are you glad you had this game as a tune-up after hosting a first-round home game?

Dan Lanning: “I’m always glad to play football. It’s exciting. You don’t get a lot of opportunities to play football, so certainly glad to have that opportunity.”

Question: How did JMU’s defense limit your explosive plays in the second half?

Dan Lanning: “I just don’t think we clicked on all cylinders. Like I said, there were some moments that we had success and then a drive would stall out. I’ll have to go back and watch the film to see specifically what they did differently.”

Question: Malik Benson had two touchdowns tonight and showed elite speed. How would you describe him? (Malik Benson had two touchdowns and 5 receptions for 119 yards)

Dan Lanning: “Yeah, Malik’s showed up for us, certainly down the stretch of this season, and was great today. He obviously had some big balls that he caught, and I’ve been really proud of his progression and his growth in this program.”

Question: You’re advancing and will play again in a couple of weeks. What is this team ready to do?

Dan Lanning: “Go to work. Ready to go to work.”

Question: One of the better statistical days of Dante’s career. What have you seen from him the past couple weeks in terms of preparation and his ability to meet the moment tonight? (Dante Moore threw 19 of his 27 passes, 313 yards, 4 touchdowns and 2 picks)

Dan Lanning: “Yeah, we have a great quarterback, and he can handle a lot of situations. He can handle pressure. I know there are a couple he’d want back tonight, but overall I thought he executed our plan well.”

Question: What did you think of the crowd and the way the town rallied around the first-ever College Football Playoff game here in Eugene?

Dan Lanning: “Yeah, our crowd was outstanding, and they’ve been outstanding every time. We can always count on those guys to show up and make it an unbelievable atmosphere.”

The Oregon Ducks football team plays next on New Years.They will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl (College Football Playoff Quarterfinal).The game is around 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PST) and will air on ESPN.