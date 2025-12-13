Ex-Alabama QB Issues Michigan Warning for Kalen DeBoer as Wolverines HC Race Turns on Its Heads

With Sherrone Moore off the board, the head-coaching shuffle has officially gone chaotic. Michigan Wolverines’ search has dragged Alabama into the conversation, thanks to buzz around Kalen DeBoer. But a Tide alum shut that down fast, breaking down why a jump from Tuscaloosa to Ann Arbor makes little to no sense.
“I don’t buy into the Michigan deal,” said former quarterback AJ McCarron on the CBS Sports College Football podcast on December 12. “You’re the number one seed in the SEC, the biggest brand. I don’t know if you could say the same thing for Michigan right now.”
McCarron has been Alabama’s No. 1 winningest quarterback, who led DeBoer’s squad to two national championship titles. So, he knows the Crimson Tide program inside and out and is fighting for a cause to stop the current head coach from switching wagons.
One factor that fueled the speculation was that Alabama’s general manager and long-time confidant of DeBoer, Courtney Morgan, is a Michigan graduate. Morgan was part of DeBoer’s inner circle during the transition from Washington to Alabama and remains one of his closest personnel voices. While Morgan could theoretically factor into Michigan’s next staff, his involvement does not automatically signal DeBoer’s departure from Alabama.
“I don’t buy into the Michigan deal … [Alabama] is the no. 1 seed in the SEC, [they’re] the biggest brand in the SEC.”@10AJMcCarron does not think Kalen DeBoer should consider the Michigan head coaching vacancy. pic.twitter.com/z45gmZDy82
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) December 13, 2025
From a pure football and career standpoint, Alabama offers DeBoer everything Michigan currently cannot. Plus, cultural issues that are plaguing the Ann Arbor camp might be enough reason for DeBoer to stay put in Tuscaloosa. Even after delivering Michigan its first title since 1997, Jim Harbaugh couldn’t escape NCAA heat. Moore’s predecessor faced a four-year show-cause for improper recruiting contact during COVID. Years later, Moore served a two-game suspension this season tied to the program’s sign-stealing allegations.
Now, Moore is fired-for-cause for having an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” The string of scandals has been so relentless that some are calling for Warde Manuel’s ouster, accusing him of fostering a “lawless environment” at Michigan. In that case, DeBoer would take over a program with a tarnished history.
On a competitive level as well, it doesn’t make sense. Alabama has claimed 18 national championships while Michigan has claimed 12. Moore assumed command with two games left in 2023, splitting them evenly. Michigan went 8-5 in 2024. They claimed a ReliaQuest Bowl win and closed 2025 at 9-3, falling to longtime rival Ohio State Buckeyes. Cut to Alabama, DeBoer and co. have sealed a 10-3 season in 2025, and a 9-4 season in 2024.
“If Alabama wins that game, I think this goes completely off the board, and he’ll move to the Rose Bowl,” said ESPN’s Paul Finebaum. “Should Alabama lose–I don’t need to tell you what it’s like for Alabama to have consecutive four-loss seasons. – I think he’d take a deep breath and look at it [the Michigan job].”
The betting odds reflect that reality. DeBoer’s chances have dipped, not risen, as Michigan’s search has evolved.
Kalen DeBoer’s odds dip as a new name takes over
Right after Moore was fired, DeBoer slipped into Kalshi’s list of early favorites to fill the spot. However, the Alabama head coach was in the second position with 23% odds. Before him was Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch at 25% odds.
Two days later, here comes the new list by Kalshi. DeBoer is still at No.2; however, his odds have dipped further to 22%. However, Arizona State Sun Devils’ head coach Kenny Dillingham emerged as the top favorite with 42% chances.
“Arizona State’s 35-year-old head coach Kenny Dillingham is the early favorite to replace Sherrone Moore at Michigan, but I’m not hearing it’s done yet,” writer John U. Bacon doubled down on Dillingham’s chances.
Amidst this buzz, Alabama sophomore wide receiver Ryan Williams has seen the DeBoer-to-Michigan rumors. However, he seems to be unbothered about it.
“At the end of the day, he serves us 100%,” Williams said. “That’s our coach, so we’re going to play for him. External noise is external noise, so we’re going to focus on the internal.”
“Definitely not a distraction at all,” DeBoer’s linebacker, Yhonzae Pierre, sounded all calm.
Michigan’s loudest loyalist has spoken. Barstool Sports owner and Wolverines booster Dave Portnoy isn’t sold on Kalen DeBoer. He is pushing former NFL head coach Jon Gruden as the must-have option.
Will Kalen DeBoer honor his team’s care and trust or go on to test the Big Ten waters?
