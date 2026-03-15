Ex-Alabama QB Shares Advice for Keelon Russell and Austin Mack That Won Him Nick Saban’s Approval

Kalen DeBoer will roll out a new starting quarterback at Alabama for the second time in a row. The battle for the top is between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell; a rookie vs a veteran. Former Alabama QB AJ McCarron shared some wise words to make their journey to the top easier.

“The other thing I look for in this situation is, what quarterback can separate from going out each and every day in practice and not feeling like he’s competing against the other guy, and he’s competing more against himself,” McCarron said on The Dynasty podcast. “Because if he has the confidence and believes in his abilities to be successful, then he doesn’t need to worry about the other guy he’s going against.

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“That was one of the things that I dealt with during my time, going into my first year of being the starter. I had to not worry about what Phillip [Sims] did in practice…it was, ‘Am I making sure I’m putting us in the best situation to be successful as an offense and as a team?'”

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Mack and Russell already have their work cut out for them. One of them will replace Ty Simpson, who set an extremely high standard in his only season as a starter. Noise about what the other is bringing to the table will only work against them. AJ McCarron’s experience should serve as an example for both candidates.

The battle between McCarron and Sims in 2011 had fans divided. Former head coach Nick Saban ultimately couldn’t decide between the two and was forced to name both of them co-starting quarterbacks in the opener against Kent State. But this one game also proved to be the decider. AJ McCarron ended up dominating the battle from then on out and finished with more than 2,000 passing yards on the board. Phillip Sims ultimately transferred to Virginia in 2012. McCarron focused on himself and became a hero in Saban’s eyes.

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“There’s nobody that I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach that’s more into the game and a better competitor,” Saban said in 2013.

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Now, however, things are different. The fight between Mack and Russell is not an equal one. The former has been here for some years and has 267 yards and three touchdowns to his name. The rookie, on the other hand, recorded 142 yards and two scores over just two games last season. The dynamic this time is different in the Alabama spring camp.

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Russell led the way just once in a running back handoff drill out of about 10 drills, which also involved passing work. He and Mack shared the reps three times, but the veteran QB usually got the first snap. It may look like DeBoer will go for the experienced QB once again. But as McCarron said, the fight isn’t over as long as one keeps giving their best. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb also echoed the same thought.

“At the end of the day, it’s about who has the most production, who’s the best guy on the field, taking care of the football, getting it down the field, scoring touchdowns,” he told the press. “And both those guys are very capable leaders, so I think it’s pretty even.”

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Coaches will wait until the opener to announce the QB1, but those outside of the program will have already made their choice. One more former Alabama QB has declared his favorite to win this tight race.

Alabama Crimson Tide alum makes a clear choice amidst the quarterback battle

“Keelon Russell, man, the things that people around that program told me last year, I don’t know if it’s fair to say it’d be an upset if he wasn’t the quarterback this year,” said Alabama alum Conrad VanOrder on That SEC Podcast.

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Russell was a star before he even began his career at Alabama. He finished his prep career with 7444 yards and 90 touchdowns and also had the honor of being the Elite 11 MVP. Russell gave fans a teaser of what they could expect from him in an extremely limited showing. He only got to play in two games, but threw for almost half the yards Mack has garnered over the past three years. Fans have enough reason to place their hope on him taking the crown.

As Spring camp progresses, we will get to see where either QB excels, and what the coaches make of their performances. Alabama is entering a key season in 2026 with a chip on its shoulder. They started well last year, but lost the spark with time. Whoever wins the QB1 battle also has to take on the challenge of maintaining a strong standard in the Alabama offense. Who do you think should win the crown?