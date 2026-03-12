Ex-Alabama RB Forced to Make Public Statement After Fake Remark Involving Nick Saban Goes Viral

Nick Saban and NIL are just two different poles of a magnet. The ex-Alabama head coach has always been repelled by how NIL changed the culture of college football. However, lately, an Alabama alum’s quotes have been doing the rounds that showed Saban in a negative light, exploiting the NIL. Days later, the same player was forced to take a stand to confirm it was fake.

“That would never come out of my mouth because it never happened,” shared former Alabama running back Trent Richardson. “It’s funny, getting woken up to stuff like that. You hear rumors and stuff like that, or somebody’s gonna put some words in your mouth that you never said.”

Richardson was forced to take a stand and protect Saban’s respect after a No3 Sports’ tweet caught public attention. Their account on X has 17k followers and has been active for almost 10 years. In that way, it comes off as a reputable source. That’s where things started heating up for Richardson.

On March 7, they came up with a tweet claiming, “Former Alabama running back Trent Richardson weighed in on Nick Saban’s stance against paying players.” It was followed by a quote. “Honestly, I don’t get why he’s even commenting on it. They gave me and my family $75,000 just to commit, plus $10,000 a month to stay at Alabama.”

So, naturally, readers thought that No3 Sports quoted Richardson. Even before it came to the former running back’s attention, it started to spread like wildfire. Luther Luke Campbell, the creator of southern hip hop, had reshared No3 Sports’ tweet calling out Saban for doing the exact opposite of what he preaches.

“Thank you, Trent Richardson, for exposing the truth. When Nick Saban and the SEC good-old-boys talk about “fixing” NIL, what they really mean is going back to the days when players allegedly got paid quietly,” he wrote.

Before the matter got out of hand, Richardson stepped up at the right moment, safeguarding Saban. He played in Alabama from 2009 to 2011. According to the sources, Alabama jumped into the race early for Richardson when he was at Escambia High School. Following a spring 2009 video conference with Saban from his high school, Richardson shocked others by committing to the Tide long before his senior year kicked off. In his latest video on X, the ex-running back came up with a valid point.

On January 12, 2012, he declared for the 2012 NFL draft as a junior, letting go of his final year of collegiate eligibility.

“If I were to be getting that when I was in school, I would have stayed my last year in school, I wouldn’t have been in a rush to go to the league,” he said.

The backlash began when critics linked Saban to false claims after his NIL comments at Donald Trump’s roundtable.

“People, instead of making decisions about creating value for their future, they were making decisions about how much money could they make at whichever school they can go to or transfer to,” he said at the conference.

Richardson’s reassurance is important at a time when Saban is sincerely working towards helping the athletes.

Nick Saban’s vision for fixing college sports

Saban joined 50 other distinguished guests at the March 6 conference at the White House. The former Alabama head coach gave his take on how the restoration of order is important in college football.

Imago January 10, 2025: ESPN analyst Nick Saban watches from the sidelines during the second quarter in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Austin McAfee/CSM Arlington United States – ZUMAc04_ 20250110_zma_c04_324 Copyright: xAustinxMcafeex

“So, we need to develop an effective system of revenue sharing, authentic name, image, and likeness,” he said. “Authentic being you have marketing value, which now we have collectives which just create opportunities which just become pay for play.”

Saban says that students no longer talk about the real purpose of college sports anymore, which is getting a degree. He believes that’s the most valuable thing student-athletes gain for their future. The ex-Alabama coach stresses adopting a system that would help them improve the quality of their lives in college, both financially and academically. At the same time, it will build skills to help them beyond their athletic careers.

According to the reports, Donald Trump is eyeing a new executive order to pull college athletics back toward its old-school framework. Legal challenges are almost certain, but with influential figures like Nick Saban involved, there’s hope that the complex issues facing athletes could find meaningful solutions.