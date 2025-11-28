Ex-Alabama Star Raised by Single Mother Makes Nick Saban’s Two Sides Public in Emotional Miss Terry Story

Essentials Inside The Story Terrion Arnold reveals the heartfelt warmth of the Sabans

Nick Saban and wife Terry created a cultural impact in Alabama

The ghosts of Jordan-Hare haunts Saban amidst crucial clash

Stories and Thanksgiving feasts go hand in hand. On this Thanksgiving Day, a former Alabama standout shared a heartfelt moment with Nick Saban, who became a significant person in Terrion Arnold’s life. He revealed a rather seldom-seen side of the former Alabama coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 27, the Closed on Sundays podcast shared a clip of former Alabama star Terrion Arnold. Resharing his experience of attending a Thanksgiving party at the Saban house, Arnold touched upon Saban’s personality.

“That was the first time I seen a different side of Coach Saban. When he was right there, you know how he is. When he see his grandson, whole face lit up.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans are seeing a different side of the GOAT lately with granddad mode activated. Saban and grandson James are often spotted on the golf course, with the coach planting the seeds of sport, and not just football. Arnold played under Saban from 2021 to 2023. So, he has watched Saban closely on the field. It hardly took the GOAT long to switch from being a family man to being the most responsible head coach.

“We practice on that Thursday, on Thanksgiving, and then we go eat at his house. Man, but that Friday we came back. ‘Boy, it’s 12. What is this?’ I’m talking to myself, ‘He’s back,’” shared Arnold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saban’s love for his family mirrors Kalen DeBoer’s time at Alabama at the moment. The Sabans are a team that strives for greatness for Alabama. While DeBoer transitioned to Alabama, Saban’s wife, Terry Saban, helped him get acclimated to the city. The couple helped DeBoer by providing public support and leveraging their existing network for the program’s benefit.

The family culture set by Saban remains the bedrock of Alabama. They support players and make them feel comfortable, and as a result, players like Arnold perform remarkably well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Saban, appearing on College GameDay for the first time, gave his stamp of approval on his former player.

“This guy’s a special guy, Saban said. He’s got a great personality. He started the whole LANK thing, and he followed through, really committing himself to being the best player he could be and being a leader. This guy’s (Saban’s wife Terry’s) favorite.”

Arnold came out of John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee as a five-star gem in 2021, but he hit the redshirt pause as a freshman and didn’t lock in as a full-time starter until the middle of 2022. But Saban trusted him, and it paid off. Soon, Terry became a fan of his, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

A part of the Thanksgiving memory involved Saban’s wife, too.

“I went over to their house. I said, ‘Dang, Ms. Terry, boy, this ham good.’ Say, ‘You cook this?’ She said, ‘Oh, no, sweetie, we cater.’”

Raised by his single mom, Tamala Arnold, the cornerback faced a strict upbringing. But he always felt an extra layer of care from Saban’s wife, Terry.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a growing trend in college football with Trevor Lawrence & Dabo Swinney’s Family enjoying a fruitful relationship. Lawrence would often spend holidays with Swinney’s family, and they treated him like their son. Likewise, Joe Burrow & Ed Orgeron enjoyed a great time together, as the head coach and his wife, Kelly, helped Burrow settle during his time at LSU.

Now, with Saban retiring from his job, how does Thanksgiving look in the Crimson Tide camp?

Nick Saban’s haunting words echo at Jordan-Hare amidst Thanksgiving preps

Thanksgiving looks a little different for Alabama players: less downtime, fewer trips home, and no leftover Black Friday pie. For them, Thursday is just the appetizer before the rivalry weekend main course.

“Practice, practice. I haven’t had Thanksgiving at home in three or four years now,” Alabama left tackle Kadyn Proctor said. “So that’s not really something that I’m worried about. Go eat food on Thursday night, but Friday night get right back locked in. So that’s what it needs to be.”

Even though they do not have Saban as their mentor, they must be replaying the GOAT’s warning in their heads.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football 2025: Rose Bowl CFP Quarterfinal Ohio State vs Oregon JAN 01 January 01, 2025 Former coach and ESPN commentator Nick Saban on set during the CFP quarterfinal between the Oregon Ducks and the Ohio State Buckeyes and at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : Charles Baus/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Charles Baus/Cal Media/Sipa USA Pasadena Ca United States of America NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

Back in 2024, Saban said, “In my opinion, 17 years going to Auburn and playing at Jordan-Hare [Stadium], that place is haunted. I guarantee it. The way we lost games and the way we won games there, it’s unbelievable.”

Things are already hot for Kalen DeBoer, with his name picking up the buzz for the Penn State Nittany Lions job. Turns out that the Iron Bowl is the ultimatum. Meanwhile, Saban’s daughter, Kristen Saban, is doing her best to keep DeBoer and his boys’ spirits high.

“This is why I believe DeBoer is our guy. Saban helped select him. He needs the opportunity to build on this dynasty, but during very different times. RT4EVER!”

Nick Saban’s daughter doubled down her support by replying, “All it takes is support and time.”

Auburn’s last victory over Alabama came in 2019, a 48-45 shootout at Jordan-Hare. The Tide have dominated since, winning six straight and giving the Tigers a 4-11 record versus Alabama over the last 14 years. All eyes are on the weekend clash to see if Kalen DeBoer keeps his seat warm.