Ex-Michigan Assistant Fired From NFL Over Legal Charges

Just when you think the Michigan Wolverines are entering a new era after putting the Sherrone Moore saga behind them, one of the sins from the past comes back to haunt the Wolverines. The word is, former Wolverines assistant coach LaTroy Lewis just got fired from his Atlanta Falcons assistant coach gig over extremely serious legal allegations.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The firing happened almost immediately after The Detroit News reported that police were investigating him for something that happened on the 5th of December 2024. The incident took place while Lewis was working as a graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The specific charge involves an allegation of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. According to the report, a woman met Lewis on a dating app in December 2024 and accompanied him to a hotel in Ann Arbor. She alleges that the encounter turned into a violent s****l a***lt.

The Ann Arbor Police Department has confirmed that there is an active, ongoing investigation into the matter, and though the incident happened over a year ago at the woman’s home in Milford in January 2025. The police came after a neighbor heard the loud argument and called 911. When they arrived, they spoke with both the woman and Lewis. Since there wasn’t enough evidence and the woman said she was fine with him being there, the police didn’t press any charges. The details only just became public.

ADVERTISEMENT

This news has really shaken up the Michigan football program, especially because of who might have known about it. The woman says she told then-head coach Sherrone Moore about the assault just one day after it happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google



“As a lay person, she assumed that because he was the head football coach that he would want to address it, knowing it was one of his coaches that had done this,” her Attorney Karen Truszkowski, said to DarkoStateNews.

Moore’s lawyer, Ellen Michaels, strongly denies that she ever told him. “Sherrone Moore did not fail to report misconduct, did not reward wrongdoing, and did not harass anyone. These claims are false,” Moore’s lawyer made her statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, the claim adds a huge layer of drama to an already complicated situation. Needless to say, schools are required to report these kinds of allegations under both university rules and also the federal law. Truth be told, the timing couldn’t get any worse for Michigan. The athletic department is already facing tons of heat from the left and right, and much of that credit goes to Sherrone Moore.

Sherrone Moore was already fired in December 2025 following his own legal scandals involving felony home invasion and stalking charges related to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. With Lewis now facing these heavy accusations, the university has hired an outside law firm for a $2 million culture review to figure out how so much went wrong under Jim Harbaugh’s regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university released their statement today and plans to tackle this carefully: “These allegations are deeply concerning,” University of Michigan’s assistant vice president of public affairs Paul Corliss said in a statement. “As we have noted, the University launched an investigation of the circumstances and conduct leading to Sherrone Moore’s firing, as well as a broader culture review of the Athletic Department. We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation at umconcerns@jenner.com. The work is ongoing, and we will be able to share more when it is completed.”

You can expect more news about this later today. With that said, what of LaTroy now?

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s next for LaTroy?

Before this all came crashing down, Lewis was seen as a rising star in the coaching world. He played three seasons in the NFL as a linebacker before moving into coaching at his alma mater, Tennessee, and then Michigan. He spent the 2025 season at Toledo before the Falcons brought him up to the pro level.

Now, his coaching career is effectively on hold as he deals with the legal fallout from the Ann Arbor investigation. Strictly speaking, the Falcons made the move to protect their brand, stating they have “zero tolerance” for this kind of behavior. They didn’t wait for a trial or even a formal arrest; as soon as the police investigation became public knowledge, Lewis was out of a job.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of right now, the Ann Arbor Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the case to decide if formal charges will be filed. This could lead to one heck of a lengthy legal battle for the former coach.