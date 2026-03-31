Ex-Michigan HC Sherrone Moore Shifts Blame on Paige Shiver For Firing

Just as the Michigan Wolverines try to move on from the Sherrone Moore era’s debacle, new behind-the-scenes revelations have come to light. Earlier today, the Pittsfield PD released previously unseen, blurred body cam footage of Sherrone Moore pointing fingers at the alleged victim, Paige Shivers, for his firing, claiming she should do jail time.

On March 30th, TMZ took the bodycam footage of Sherrone Moore in a pretty rough mental state to social media. The video was filmed back in December 2025 at a hospital while he was undergoing a mental health evaluation right after his arrest. In the clips, Moore is seen crying and clearly distraught, realizing that his career at Michigan was essentially over and that he was facing some serious legal trouble.

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The biggest takeaway from the footage is that Moore doesn’t take any responsibility and instead puts all the blame on his former assistant, Paige Shiver. He claimed he didn’t do anything wrong and told officers that Shiver should be the one in jail for “lying to police.” According to Moore, she was “out to get him” because he had been trying to end their secret two-year relationship for a while. He even admitted that he probably should have just fired her sooner and dealt with a lawsuit rather than letting things get to this point.

In the footage, Sherrone Moore tells the officers that the fallout is entirely her fault. He painted himself as the victim of a bitter former employee, completely bypassing his own trespassing and erratic behavior that triggered the call to the police.

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The footage also shows how desperate Moore was to fix things at home while the world was collapsing. In fact, he begged Pittsfield PD Police to let him call his wife, Kelli. After a while, they agreed to it. However, the reports say she didn’t answer his multiple attempts to reach her.

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To give you some context on why he was there, this all happened just hours after Michigan fired him “for cause.” The school pointed to an “inappropriate relationship” with Shiver as the reason. Things escalated when he allegedly let himself into her home without permission and threatened to hurt himself with kitchen tools, which is what led to the police getting involved in the first place.

Fast forward to right now, and Moore has officially taken a plea deal to avoid the heavy felony charges. He pleaded no contest to two misdemeanors (trespassing and malicious use of a phone) and is currently stuck wearing a GPS monitor. His final sentencing is set for April 14, which will pretty much wrap up this entire scandal.

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What’s next for Sherrone Moore? Is coaching still in the cards?

The formal sentencing is currently scheduled for Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. in Washtenaw County’s 14A-1 District Court. This hearing follows his decision on March 6 to accept a plea deal. He pleaded “no contest” to two new misdemeanor charges. In exchange for this plea, the more severe original charges, including a felony count of third-degree home invasion, were officially dismissed.

While the charges he pleaded to carry potential jail time. The legal experts and his own defense team believe it is highly unlikely he will spend any more time behind bars. The malicious use charge has a maximum penalty of six months to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. And the trespassing charge carries up to 30 days and a $250 fine. However, because Moore has no prior criminal record, he is more likely to receive probation, fines, or community service rather than a custodial sentence.

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Looking beyond the courtroom, Moore’s career in football remains in a complete state of limbo. By being fired “for cause” by the University of Michigan in December 2025. He forfeited roughly $14 million in buyout money and future bonuses from his $27.5 million contract. Power 4 programs will likely hesitate to hire a head coach who publicly deflected blame onto a subordinate during a major crisis. Even if his record is wiped clean, that lack of accountability on camera makes him a massive PR liability.

However, there is a possibility that this entire legal episode could eventually be wiped from his public record. Under certain Michigan sentencing arrangements, a “no contest” plea for a first-time offender can lead to deferral status. This means if he completes his probation, the case could ‘vanish’ from court records as if it never happened.