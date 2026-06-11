Ex-OSU WR’s First Ohio State Message Since Transfer Takes Brutal Shot at Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines has to be the greatest non-professional rivalry in the history of sports in the United States. There’s no such thing as sympathy for one another. You simply ought to hate them for the rest of your dear life. The rivalry is so goated that after joining Brian Hartline’s South Florida Bulls back in January, the first message former Buckeyes WR Bryson Rodgers sent was a hard-launch of his hatred for the Wolverines, complete with a receipt.

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On Wednesday night, Bryson Rodgers hopped onto his X handle and flexed his lucky pants charms while reminding the Wolverines of their owners.

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“its still (*) that team up north for life. buckeyes,” Bryson tweeted.

Not going to lie, for six months straight, Bryson was MIA on X, and this was his first tweet since leaving the Buckeyes in the summer. He made it pretty clear that his rivalry with “that team up north” is a lifelong deal.

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If you are not familiar with those cute little pieces of silverware, let us enlighten you. The legendary Gold Pants charm is quite easily one of the most exclusive rewards in all of sports. In Columbus, you cannot buy these at a team store, and they are definitely not handed out for just any regular victory on the schedule. The only way coaches, and staff can get their hands on them is by beating the brakes off Michigan Wolverines.

The tradition itself dates all the way back to 1934 and began with one of the most famous quotes in Ohio State football history. Before facing a heavily favored Michigan team, head coach Francis Schmidt brushed aside concerns by telling reporters that the Wolverines “put their pants on one leg at a time, just like the rest of us.”

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A group of local businessmen loved the quote so much that they formed the “Gold Pants Club” and began awarding miniature gold trousers after every Ohio State victory over Michigan. More than 90 years later, the tradition remains one of the most iconic symbols in college football.

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Rodgers may be wearing green and gold down in Tampa now instead of scarlet and gray, but he wanted the entire internet to know one thing: his Buckeye pride, and his dislike for Michigan, isn’t going anywhere.

Can Bryson Rodgers make it at USF?

As much as it hurts to agree, the best thing Rodgers did for his career was leave Ohio State and join his former WR coach’s South Florida Bulls, Brian Hartline.

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At Ohio State, he was WR4 on his best days. Because the Buckeyes had players like Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, and Emeka Egbuka, he was only able to record 11 catches for 125 yards and one touchdown over two active seasons. There was no guarantee that Ryan Day would make him a bigger part of the offense despite losing Carnell Tate and others to the draft.

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Why simply take the risk and waste two more years of college? So why not follow the guy who has the best track record of turning college wideouts into first-round NFL Draft picks?

Hartline originally recruited Bryson out of high school and coached him in Columbus. Plus, the Bulls lost five wideouts to the transfer portal this offseason. There’s pretty good money in betting that Bryson Rodgers will end up as the WR1 come August.