Ex-Tennessee Pro Who Decided Nico Iamaleava’s Fate, Becomes Joey Aguilar’s Future Hurdle

For a Tennessee quarterback, the path to the field often runs through the SEC’s toughest defenses. For Joey Aguilar, however, the biggest hurdle is a former Volunteer himself, standing in a courtroom. Going by the latest update, the NCAA cannot enforce its eligibility rules against Aguilar for now. But his fate now lies in the hands of the Tennessee alum and attorney Taylor Askew.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The NCAA has assigned Askew to represent it in the cases of both Aguilar and Alabama basketball player Charles Bediako. The 37-year-old Tennessee alum holds a Doctor of Law degree from the University of Tennessee College of Law. Going by his LinkedIn profile, he is now a partner at Holland & Knight LLP. Earlier, Askew served as an associate attorney at Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis LLP.

At the same time, he also played football for the Volunteers. While he takes care of the Aguilar case, the view of Askew in the courtroom is not an unfamiliar sight for Tennessee fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

He fought on the NCAA’s behalf during the hoopla surrounding its former quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. The Vols’ recruiting strategy involved a generous $8 million NIL offer for Iamaleava. Tennessee’s leading officials, including Chancellor Plowman, were determined to stand firm and protect their quarterback from NCAA concerns.

Tennessee came under NCAA scrutiny on January 30, 2024, with questions raised about possible NIL benefits for Iamaleava, such as an alleged private jet used during recruitment. In a notable 2024 case, Askew stood up for the NCAA against Tennessee’s attorney general, who argued that the organization’s NIL rules violated antitrust laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Long before the Aguilar case, Askew defended the NCAA against Zakai Zeigler’s eligibility lawsuit, which was denied a preliminary injunction. This precedent suggests Aguilar will not avoid legal complications. Both high-profile cases were set for February 6, but scheduling conflicts arose. Bediako’s hearing in Tuscaloosa clashed with Aguilar’s in Knoxville, causing a postponement.

Aguilar’s hearing is tentatively scheduled for February 6 in Knox County Chancery Court, as reported by Knox News, but there’s a possibility it could be moved to February 13. Importantly, Aguilar is actively working to protect his college career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Tennessee quarterback has sued the NCAA in Knox County Chancery Court, requesting an additional season of eligibility after having played just one year with the Volunteers following transfers from UCLA and Appalachian State.

While Askew remains a challenge, a lawyer connected to Donald Trump represents Aguilar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Aguilar taps high-profile lawyer

According to Knox News reports, based on the January 28 court filing, Aguilar authorized Cam Norris to handle his eligibility case against the NCAA. Norris previously made headlines in 2022, representing then-candidate Trump before the U.S. Supreme Court.

His effort was to prevent the release of six years of tax returns to the House Ways and Means Committee. In 2024, Norris also played a prominent part in helping Tennessee handle the Iamaleava NCAA investigation. Following that, the next chapter for Aguilar involves seeking a preliminary injunction that could extend his eligibility into 2026.

The hearing is scheduled for February 6, when Aguilar’s fate will be determined. If Aguilar regains eligibility, he could be on the spring practice field; if not, his focus will shift to preparing for NFL draft workouts.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there is so much on Aguilar’s plate right now, ESPN analyst Dan Wetzel tried to tone down the tension.

“Let’s say Joey Aguilar goes pro and then he gets cut,” Wetzel said. “Tennessee says, ‘Come on back. We’ll take you now.’ You’re bringing guys back from the NFL. ‘Oh, you only got offered a spot on the practice squad? Listen, we’ll pay you more than that.’”

It remains to be seen whether Cam Norris can help Joey Aguilar regain eligibility by winning the case against heavyweight Taylor Askew.