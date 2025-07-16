Ex-Wife Pilar Sanders Proves Shedeur & Shilo Inherited Athletic Genes From Her & Not Coach Prime

“Proud mom.” Pilar Sanders wasn’t just speaking it into existence—she’s posting it, owning it, and now, claiming it. At 50, the actress and fitness coach has never hesitated to put her kids on full display. During NFL Draft week, with Shedeur Sanders selected in the 5th round by the Browns and Shilo scooped up by the Buccaneers as an UDFA, Pilar was in full celebration mode. She didn’t stop at photos. “Confident ladies produce confident babies. No apologies!” Subtle (or not-so-subtle) challenges the notion that all their athletic greatness flows from the DNA of Deion Sanders himself. In a world where the father’s athletic legacy often gets the nod, Pilar just flipped the script—and did it with glittery stickers and science receipts.

In a story laced with confetti GIFs, Pilar took a direct swing at that long-standing “dad gene” stereotype. She posted findings from a study published in the Journal of Human Genetics and Sports Performance that shook up the sports science world. The report claimed that children are more likely to inherit athletic ability from their mothers than their fathers. The science backs her flex. Mitochondrial DNA — passed exclusively through the maternal line — was cited as a major player in traits like endurance, muscle efficiency, and cardiovascular capacity. Pilar hinted without saying it outright. The message? Deion Sanders might Prime, but she’s the genetic GM.

The research she posted didn’t just look slick in her story; it had meat to it. Over 5,000 families were analyzed, with a cross-sport data set that included track, swimming, and soccer. The findings painted a clear picture: when it comes to energy systems and performance traits, moms matter. A lot. Lead researcher Dr. Emily Roberts noted that although both parents shape the physical blueprint, moms drive the traits that “matter most” in sports. That includes oxygen efficiency, stamina, and muscle composition—prime ingredients in the makeup of any elite athlete. Suddenly, Pilar’s post didn’t feel like pettiness—it felt like a scientific mic drop.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All this plays out in the larger-than-life shadow of Deion Sanders. The third-year Colorado Buffaloes coach, who recently appeared at Big 12 Media Days looking noticeably leaner after reportedly losing 14 pounds due to illness, has always been front and center in the public eye. Even after winning custody of the kids post-divorce, he’s leaned into his role as the patriarch, mentor, and football sensei.

AD

Pilar, often on the sidelines both literally and metaphorically, wants her stake acknowledged. And who can blame her? The spotlight has rarely wavered from Coach Prime—his Hall of Fame credentials, his magnetic media pull, and his steady march through college football. But even Prime’s power might not outshine a determined mom with a Wi-Fi connection and a genetics journal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Deion gets ready for his return to Boulder, he’s making a few stops along the way. A recent social video showed him chatting with his sons, offering fatherly guidance ahead of their NFL leap.

Deion Sanders maps out his fatherly flyby

Coach Prime’s got a plan—and it includes wings. With Shedeur now rocking orange and brown in Cleveland and Shilo grinding it out in Tampa Bay, Deion Sanders is preparing to hop on a plane and make the ultimate dad circuit. And it’s not just talk. “I’m gonna try my best to rent a plane to come down and see you (Shilo) and then go see Shedeur then go to work,” Sanders told Shilo in a recent conversation that oozed both commitment and chaos—the good kind.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s classic Deion: balancing head coaching duties in Boulder while making cross-country pit stops to check in on his boys during their NFL offseason training camps. Shilo, safety with the Buccs, is putting in the reps to earn a roster spot. Shedeur, the Browns’ fifth-round QB selection, is trying to prove he was the steal of the draft.

While CU fans are eager for Coach Prime to settle into fall camp preparations, there’s something comforting about his ability—and determination—to be everywhere at once.