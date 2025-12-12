Fact Check: Did Sherrone Moore Lose Michigan Job Over Alleged Assault Audio Surfacing?

Michigan Wolverines fans are now seeing those two games Sherrone Moore missed as just the preview- the real show arrived with his firing. A claim dropped that Sherrone Moore was in an “inappropriate relationship” with a staffer. Now, a day after the separation, an audio recording is doing rounds, tagging Moore as the ‘stalker.’

“Dispatch audio from the alleged Sherrone Moore assault has surfaced as a woman claimed Moore attacked her at her home yesterday,” reported MLFootball on December 10, attaching the audio clip. “The woman claims Moore has been stalking her for months.”

TMZ Sports claimed they obtained audio pointing to an alleged incident where Moore was accused of assaulting a woman at her home following months of stalking, with the call traced to the home of a long-time Michigan football assistant.

This employee held the executive assistant role Moore once had before being fired. But whether she was directly involved or just the resident of the address is still up in the air.

In the audio, a 911 dispatcher dropped the claims. Moore’s name stays off the tape, but the dispatcher’s convo hits at about 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10, just minutes before Moore was cuffed. He even mentions the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road, exactly where police say things went sideways.

“When the findings of a University investigation into Coach Moore’s behavior were presented on Wednesday, we immediately terminated his employment,” University of Michigan Interim President Domenico Grasso stated in an email sent to colleagues and students.

According to ESPN, authorities in Saline, Michigan, confirmed that Moore was taken into custody and then “handed over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for further investigation.” According to Pittsfield police, the suspect was placed in the Washtenaw County jail while prosecutors examined the case. They noted an arraignment was set for Friday, Dec. 12, but did not reveal what charges might be coming.

With this, Moore just added yet another scandal to Michigan’s recent past. He wrapped up his head-coaching run at 18-8, a two-year stretch that began the moment Jim Harbaugh snagged a Natty and moved on. Moore had climbed the Michigan ladder since 2018, from tight ends to O-line, to play-caller. It was in January 2024, he was crowned the head man. But 2025 turned into a rough ride.

Harbaugh delivered Michigan’s first title since 1997, but NCAA heat trailed him nonstop. A four-year show-cause for COVID recruiting violations came first, then the 2023 Connor Stalions scouting saga cranked up the pressure. Moore got pulled into the mess, serving a two-game suspension tied to the alleged sign-stealing scheme this season.

With so many things happening, TMZ also obtained the audio where Moore’s wife dropped some concerning claims. It reveals dispatchers and police discussing multiple complaint calls, including one from Moore’s wife. She allegedly told them he was “suicidal” over being fired that day and said he had “walked in with a knife.”

The situation in Ann Arbor looks equally concerning, even after getting rid of Moore.

The ripple effect of Sherrone Moore’s firing in Ann Arbor

Michigan’s 2026 haul just dipped to 26. Moore’s abrupt firing triggered the decommitment of one of their longest-standing 2026 pledges. The four-star tight end Matt Ludwig from Billings West will test the water somewhere else.

“I requested my release from Michigan and I’m opening up my recruitment,” Ludwig told Rivals. “Michigan did approve my release.”

Ranked the nation’s No. 9 tight end by Rivals, Ludwig originally picked Moore’s program over heavy hitters like Texas Tech Red Raiders, Georgia Bulldogs, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies.

Other signees might also follow Ludwig. For instance, the 2026 class signee, 4-star safety, Andre Clarke Jr., made his feelings clear.

“Time will tell what I’ll be doing because coach Moore and staff were a huge reason for my commitment,” reported Rivals’ Chad Simmons.

So, the Michigan Wolverines must take their searching mission to fill Moore’s spot as a priority. And for that, their booster, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy, has some suggestions. According to him, even though Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer’s name has caught the buzz, ex-NFL head coach Jon Gruden fits the role better.

The coaching search may be keeping Wolverine Nation wired. But the real suspense is how this investigation will ultimately define Sherrone Moore’s fate.