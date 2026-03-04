Fact Check: Is Odell Beckham Jr. Bankrupt? Truth Behind Viral Social Media Rumor on LSU Alum

Odell Beckham Jr. earned a reputation at LSU as a game-breaking scorer every time he had the football in his hands. Drafted by the New York Giants in 2014, he went on to a decade-long NFL journey. Lately, though, the buzz around Beckham Jr. is not about his pro league heroics. Rumors are swirling that the star wideout has gone bankrupt.

“Odell Beckham Jr has filed for bankruptcy (Per @TheNFLDrop),” reported NFL Insider Adam Ferrell.

But if we do some more research, there are no legitimate source that claims Beckham is now facing financial strain. According to the YahooSports reports, as of 2025, he has an estimated net worth of $45 million USD. Paired with Jarvis Landry in 2013, Beckham Jr. and Landry became the first duo in school history to each eclipse 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. Beckham Jr. also led the SEC and ranked second nationally in all-purpose yards, averaging 178.1 per game. Travelling to the pros, it did not take him long to climb the ladder.

In 2016, he became the fastest player ever to hit 200 catches and 4,000 receiving yards. By 2018, Beckham Jr. reportedly topped the pay charts as the league’s highest-paid wideout, pulling in $95 million with the Giants. Traded to the Cleveland Browns that year, Beckham Jr. spent three seasons in Cleveland before hitting free agency in 2021. He bounced to the Rams later that November, signed with the Ravens in 2023, and was released again in 2024.

Even though his bankruptcy rumor is yet to be confirmed, Beckham Jr. has always been open about discussing his problems in managing finances. He pulled up the curtain on the financial perils that come uninvited with a $100 million deal.

“I’ve always explained this to people, bro, you give somebody a five-year, $100 million contract – what is it really?” he said. “It’s five years for 60 (million). You’re getting taxed. Do the math, that’s 12 a year that you have to spend, use, save, invest, flaunt, whatever.”

So, even though everyone glorifies a $100 million contract, the real figure that comes after tax deductions is much less than that. Beckham Jr. faced the reality even more strongly since his NFL payday has been a wild ride. His second Giants contract clocked in at $90 million over five years before a trade to Cleveland, according to Sportrac. Besides this, his stints with the Los Angeles Rams handed him a $1.2 million offer, from which he turned some of it into bitcoin. Beckham Jr. then pocketed $15 million with the Baltimore Ravens and $3 million with the Miami Dolphins.

While Beckham Jr.’s bankruptcy rumors remain unconfirmed, another NFL player is in real financial trouble. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety, Shilo Sanders, was hit with an $11 million judgment stemming from a personal injury lawsuit tied to an alleged high school assault on a security guard. To allegedly evade the charges, he declared himself bankrupt.

Even though the LSU alum is still clear of bankruptcy claims, he did face suspension last season.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s six-game suspension chapter

In October 2025, the star wideout took a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy, putting his comeback on hold. The free agent had failed a PED test last season while with the Miami Dolphins. Beckham confessed that he never knowingly took any banned substances. The three-time Pro Bowler revealed that when he asked the league what triggered the positive test, the response shocked him: “Your testosterone levels are too high.”

However, even amidst all this turmoil, he stressed his choice to return to the NFL. Last year, he caught the buzz of retiring. But he came up with a sharp reply to end the rumors.

“Retiring is not happening,” he said. “I just be wanting to play ball on a good team where I have a role, where I got five, six, seven plays where I get the chance to catch. I just want to play ball, finish off my legacy for myself.”

NFL free agency kicks off March 11, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET, giving players with expiring contracts the chance to ink new deals. With bankruptcy rumors off the table, can Odell Beckham Jr. land a new NFL home?