Fernando Mendoza Breaks Down in Tears as Curt Cignetti Puts College Football on Alert With 9-Word Statement

History made, hearts spilled! Curt Cignetti and the Indiana Hoosiers squad just snagged their first solo Big Ten crown since 1945. The vibe in the locker room? Electric. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza couldn’t hold back the tears, letting all the raw emotion spill after a nail-biting 13-10 victory. After all, the victory screams they are playoff-bound.

“It sounds so beautiful, I want to give all the glory to God,” Mendoza’s voice choked as he blurted out in one breath, as found in the clip attached posted by Trey Wallace. “We were never supposed to be in this position.”

One could hear the hype dripping from Mendoza’s voice as the Hoosiers penned the ultimate redemption arc. They snagged their first conference crown in 80 years and finally snapped that Ohio State curse dating back to 1988.

But even with all that history-breaking heat, the squad’s buzzing even louder about what really matters at the moment. It’s the crystal-clear path laid out for them to crash the College Football Playoff. No wonder Cignetti had the confidence to unleash that nine-word heater.

