Fernando Mendoza Gets Real on Mother’s Struggles Before Indiana’s Final Battle

Motivation isn’t hard to find for Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza. It lives in his mother’s courage. Elsa Mendoza’s ongoing fight with multiple sclerosis, and her refusal to quit, is Fernando’s why. Ahead of the Natty, the quarterback broke his silence on the strength that keeps him locked in.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“My mother is my light, my inspiration,” said Fernando when asked about his feelings about playing in front of his mother in his hometown of Miami in the Big Ten Football interview. “If I have a bad lift, a bad practice, I see her the way that she fights. Football players and athletes always talk about who is their why. And my mom is my why.”

Much like Fernando, Dante Moore has drawn strength from his mother’s fight. Oregon’s quarterback saw his world shift in spring 2023, when his mother, Jera Moore, was diagnosed with breast cancer during his freshman year at UCLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple sclerosis targets the brain and spinal cord, stealing movement and control through muscle stiffness and spasms. The damage to Fernando’s mother’s central nervous system has confined her to a wheelchair.

It might be more difficult for Elsa since she herself has been a sportsperson and played tennis at the University of Miami. She was first diagnosed with the disease nearly 18 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earliest visible turning point came nearly 10 years ago, when a skiing accident left Fernando’s mother with a broken ankle and a knee injury. But about five years back, the condition took a sharper turn after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

What makes Elsa’s journey even more remarkable is that she never allowed her illness to become the focal point of Fernando’s life. She chose encouragement, discipline, and love instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“You’re a teammate at heart,” wrote Elsa to Fernando in The Players’ Tribune. “I’ve been lucky enough to know that for a much longer time than most people. And not just because I’m your mom. But because I feel like I was your very first teammate.

The Indiana quarterback has already given his mother one of the greatest gifts, bringing the bronze beauty, the Heisman home. Now, what remains is that final battle against the Miami Hurricanes. But definitely, Fernando still has some unfinished business.

Earlier this fall, Mendoza told reporters that while a Heisman would be “great and all,” his end goal was a national championship. When head coach Curt Cignetti met to acknowledge him as a Heisman frontrunner, he made his feelings clear.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s keep the main thing the main thing, and that is to win football games,” said the quarterback.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Indiana at Maryland Nov 1, 2025 College Park, Maryland, USA Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza 15 warms up on the field with teammates before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. College Park SECU Stadium Maryland USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTommyxGilliganx 2511011_twg_gb3_006

Fernando’s tribute goes beyond the awards and box score, as he made one of his biggest moves off the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando Mendoza fights for a family cause bigger than football

Fernando and his brother, Alberto Mendoza, a redshirt freshman for the Hoosiers, had set up a fundraising page named ‘Mendoza Brothers’ Fight Against MS.’ They have set a goal to raise $175,000.00. Fernando and his brother have almost reached the goal and have raised $154,002.13 so far.

Their MS awareness and fundraising efforts have gained traction in Bloomington, with local businesses stepping in to support the cause. BuffaLouie’s and Gable’s Bagels have each introduced special “Mendoza Bros.” menu items, directing proceeds to the National MS Society.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fernando’s fundraising efforts began during his time at California. The quarterback launched a personal campaign by introducing the “Mendoza Burrito” at La Burrita in Berkeley, a nod to his Cuban roots.

The Miami matchup carries extra meaning for Fernando. He will take the field in front of friends and family, just a short drive from Christopher Columbus High School, where he first made his mark under center.

While the setting may be special, for Fernando Mendoza, the national championship marks his final chance to shine for his mother before turning pro.