Fernando Mendoza Reveals Curt Cignetti’s 2-Word Message Indiana Followed to Avoid Ohio State’s Playoff Fate

To make things worse for Ohio State’s New Year, Curt Cignetti’s Indiana Hoosiers unofficially grabbed the label of the “scariest team” in college football following their historic, one-sided 38–3 beatdown of Kalen DeBoer’s Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. On top of that, with the 2025 campaign now winding down, the Hoosiers have officially overtaken Ohio State for the best national title odds, sitting at +140. According to Indiana quarterback and Heisman winner Fernando Mendoza, it all came down to two blunt words from Curt Cignetti.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Right after their first-ever Rose Bowl appearance, Mendoza spoke with ESPN’s Holly Rowe and shared the message Cignetti drilled into the team throughout the month leading up to the game.

“Coach Cig has hit us with ‘no complacency,’ especially when you have a bye. It’s tough to keep the rhythm of football,” Mendoza said. “But once we got our feet on the ground, we knew we were going to stick together and come out with this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Cignetti was adamant about one thing: the Hoosiers were not going to get lazy, rusty, or comfortable during the nearly month-long break. According to Mendoza. He basically used Ohio State’s loss to Miami as an example that after a long break that anything can happen in the playoffs regardless of ranking and records.

The Hoosiers clearly took that advice to heart. They had been on an absolute tear all season, sitting at a perfect 14-0 and ranked No. 1 in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instead of showing signs of rust in Pasadena, Indiana played its cleanest, most violent football of the year. The Big 10 champions handed Alabama arguably their worst loss in 101 years, even surpassing the Crimson Tide’s 32-point defeat to Nebraska in the 1971 Rose Bowl. Some even say they officially ended Alabama’s reputation as the dynasty.

Looking back at that Ohio State vs. Miami game, you could really see where things went south for the Buckeyes. That almost month-long break before the Cotton Bowl is widely seen as what totally messed up Ohio State’s rhythm. Instead of coming out fresh and ready, the extra time off seemed to make them a bit complacent and dull.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Ryan Day didn’t dodge the topic after the game, openly admitting how difficult the 26-day break made things during his post-game press conference:

“Well, I felt like it took us a while to get into the rhythm of the game,” Day said. “I thought we did coming out of the second half. And by then, it was going to take a very, very efficient second half to win the game being down 14–0. But I felt like at that point, we got into a rhythm. And when we had that drive where we took a shot, it was incomplete.”

The rust showed all over the field. Ohio State’s offensive line struggled badly, giving up four or five sacks and allowing pressure on every time Julian Sayin decides to drop-back. Add in questionable play-calling from Ryan Day and Jayden Fielding’s missed field-goal attempt, and the effects of that long layoff were impossible to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Truth be told, the Buckeyes are seeing one long-off of work to be done.

Ohio State Buckeyes offseason checklist:

Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes have a clear list of things to tackle this offseason. The main goals are simple: get certified play-caller (OC), trench-work and field-goal specialist.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest item on the agenda is finding a new offensive coordinator. With Brian Hartline departing for the head coaching job at South Florida, Ryan Day maybe should go after the likes of Brian Daboll or even North Texas OC Jordan Davis. Word around Columbus is that the tight end coach is making some promotion noise.

Another crucial area for improvement is in the trenches – both on offense and also the defense. The defensive line expected to lose major talent to the NFL, such as All-American tackle Kayden McDonald and edges Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Arvell Reese. Plus, they need to find their new Caleb Downs-esque baller for the next season.

Most importantly, get rid of that O-line for allowing almost 9 or 10 sacks in 2 post-season games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides the obvious, the Buckeyes need to fine-tune a couple of other things. Special teams had its ups and downs, and with Jayden Fielding out of eligibility, finding a reliable kicker is on the wishlist. They should hit Illinois’ David Olano.

Ryan Day needs to roll up his sleeves and get to work this offseason.