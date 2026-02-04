Fernando Mendoza’s True Feelings on Chandler Whitmer Confirms Struggle For Curt Cignetti Ahead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially hired Indiana Hoosiers’ Chandler Whitmer as their new quarterbacks coach. It’s a monumental move for the Bucs because they’re bringing in a guy who just helped pull off one of the greatest seasons in college football history. The Heisman-winning quarterback didn’t hesitate to share his true opinion of Whitmer after working with him for one year.

After an incredible 2025 season where Mendoza won the Heisman and led Indiana to a perfect 16-0 national championship, he called Whitmer the “best position coach” he’s ever worked with.

Mendoza said there’s literally “nothing like I’ve ever had before” when describing how much Whitmer helped him master the game.

The connection between the two was a massive part of Indiana’s historic 2025 season. Whitmer brought a professional “NFL-style” vibe to the quarterback room that helped Mendoza become one of the most accurate passers in the country. He actually led the FBS with an insane 5.1% off-target percentage.

Whitmer introduced a framework called “PIMP” (Protection, Intent, Mechanics, and Problems) that simplified how Mendoza read the game. He also set up a daily film routine based on how legends like Drew Brees used to study.

By doing so, Mendoza skyrocketed his stats and doubled his touchdowns. The Mendoza’s stats went from 3,004 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 6 interceptions across 11 games in 2024 at Cal to 3,535 yards and a nation-leading 41 touchdowns while maintaining a low interception count of just 6 under Whitmer. Even his completion percentage jumped from 68.7% at Cal to 72.0% at Indiana.

This pro-level preparation was a game-changer for the Hoosiers. It paid big dividends. That framework led the team to a Big Ten title and a dominant 38–3 win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl back in January. You can see why the Bucs were hell-bent on him.

Funny enough, this move is actually a bit of a reunion for him. He’ll be working under the Bucs’ new offensive coordinator, Zac Robinson.

This duo already knows each other well from their time together on the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff back in 2024, so they should be able to hit the ground running together in Florida. Before his time in Atlanta, he also spent three years helping develop Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers.

If you look at his resume, the guy is basically a “quarterback whisperer.” In just a few years, he’s coached some of the biggest names in the sport, including Trevor Lawrence at Clemson and Justin Fields at Ohio State. One thing about his coaching is, everybody thrived under him.

In Tampa, Whitmer’s main project has to be working with Baker Mayfield. The team is hoping he can bring some of that “Mendoza magic” to help Mayfield find his rhythm again. In 2025, Mayfield threw for 3,693 yards and 26 touchdowns, but his completion percentage dipped to 63.2% from his career-high of 71.4% the year before.

As much as great news and career jump it is for Chandler Whitmer, it’s a tough break for Indiana. Head coach Curt Cignetti now needs to find a new QB coach for the second year in a row just as Mendoza prepares for the draft. To replace a coach like Whitmer, you need to have a little more than luck.

Trouble Finding the Perfect Replacement for Chandler Whitmer

Replacing Chandler Whitmer is going to be a one heck of a struggle for Curt Cignetti because Whitmer was basically the magic ingredient in their historic run. There aren’t many QBs coaches in the league who could replicate what Whitmer does. So, Curt Cignetti’s back at square one trying to find someone who can keep that high-scoring momentum going for years to come.

As for who might take the job, there’s a lot of speculation but no official name yet. Cignetti could promote someone from his own staff to keep things familiar. Cignetti has a history of targeting coaches with NFL backgrounds (like Whitmer) to bridge the gap between college and pro styles.

There’s even some talk about Tino Sunseri possibly coming back. This search could take some time.

The good news for Indiana fans got Josh Hoover at the helm for next season. Hoover is actually the leading returning passer in the country, and while he’s known for being a bit of a “gunslinger” who takes some risks. The bookies already got him in the top 3 odds for the Heisman with +1100 per FanDuel.

If he settles in and cuts down on the interceptions, he can put the Hoosiers in a position to run it back. Frankly, that kind of leap doesn’t happen without a coach of Whitmer’s caliber guiding the process.