$50M LSU Booster Reveals Untold Story Behind Brian Kelly’s Firing

Brian Kelly’s out of Baton Rouge, but his name hasn’t left the headlines. Just over a week after LSU pulled the plug on his 10-year, $100 million deal in its fourth season, the debate continues. In fact, just days later, the firing decision gained a surprising nod of approval from one of the state’s most recognizable figures, LSU booster Gordon McKernan.

“I think it needed to happen,” he said on the 104.5 ESPN radio show. “We were losing money either way, right? One way we’re losing money on the field. The other way, we’re losing money doing the buyout. It looked like BK didn’t care. He had just kind of checked out. You can’t have someone who’s not motivated.”

Unfortunately, the LSU booster was not the only one making such revelations. Last month, ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg also reported how Brian Kelly lacked a hands-on approach, and was like a CEO who mostly delegated recruiting responsibilities to assistant coaches and staffers.

“When Kelly entered his third decade as a head coach, he became less hands-on with the day-to-day operation, according to sources with knowledge of the program. Kelly operated the program somewhat from a distance, handling the media and the public-facing elements,” the report had stated.

That said, McKernan is no stranger to LSU athletics. With an estimated net worth of $50 million, the powerhouse attorney has built deep ties to Louisiana’s sports scene. He signed NIL deals with dozens of collegiate stars, including Alexis Morris, five-star tight end Trey’Dez Green, among others. Those partnerships go far beyond signatures on paper. With commercials, social media campaigns, and surprise gifts (like Will Campbell’s new car), by now McKernan has developed close bonds with the players.

Close enough for them to confess to him about how Kelly’s attitude affected the culture in the locker room. As the attorney noted, “He wasn’t as committed. My players, at least, were telling the guys on my team, were telling me, I don’t really know him, he doesn’t spend time with us.”

A staffer then told The Athletic, “He’ll never talk to you guys. He doesn’t even know the players’ names.” As former LSU defensive back Matthew Langlois claimed that back in Baton Rouge, Kelly “FORCED” him to medically retire after suffering a season-ending injury in 2021. One current staff member told Wilson Alexander of The Advocate that he did not see Kelly, even for once, in his first four weeks in the camp.

Now, couple that with the culture clash, and the picture’s clear: Brian Kelly never seemed to authentically connect with the fan base. The clearest example of that was the head coach’s disastrous introductory speech in December 2021.

Imitating a Southern drawl, Kelly’s attempt at saying “fam-uh-lee” didn’t sit right with many. ESPN’s Jeff Darlington even went to the lengths of piecing together a video from when the head coach had used the same word just two days ago with a completely different accent.

The final nail in the coffin, though, was the LSU Tigers’ ugly 49-25 Week 9 upset to Texas A&M, their first loss at home to the Aggies since 1994. Amid splashes of offensive success limited to the first half, where they built an 18-14 lead, LSU failed to hold on to the momentum.

Their opponent outscored them 35-7 in the second half, amid an offensive approach that relied heavily on short-yardage attempts and on screen passes. As painful as it sounds, the Tigers’ second-half rout became a predictable mess where they gained just 14 yards in the third quarter. The Aggies pulled off an impressive 9-play, 56-yard drive resulting in quarterback Marcel Reed’s third touchdown and a 21-18 lead. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, on the other hand, was sacked seven times. The sidelines were no better either.

Brian Kelly, visibly frustrated, had a verbal confrontation with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan that didn’t paint a good picture.

And now, Kelly’s LSU story closed at 34 wins and 14 losses, a record most programs would celebrate, but not one that satisfies Tiger Nation’s championship appetite. Failing to deliver a fifth national crown was part of it, despite a $100 million burden might have been a big enough reason. But Landry’s decision to move on ran deeper than just numbers. Meanwhile, even on his way out the door, Kelly made it a point to defend his legacy.

Brian Kelly flexed his milestones in his farewell letter

Brian Kelly finally closes his chapter with the Tigers with a heartfelt farewell letter. He began by reflecting on the moment he and his family fully embraced the challenge of Baton Rouge, stepping in with complete confidence and belief in the journey ahead. While the outcome may not have unfolded exactly as he once envisioned, he chose to highlight all the achievements and the good memories he will be carrying with him.

“I will remember and appreciate what we did accomplish. All of the exceptional student-athletes I had the privilege to coach. A Heisman Trophy winner and more than a dozen Tigers playing on Sundays,” he wrote. However, while moving out, Kelly wanted to iron out all the differences between him and LSU. That’s why he proposed to come to a middle ground with his former program.

As WAFB reported, Brian Kelly shared that he has been up for a settlement of the amount LSU owes him. The Tigers’ split with Kelly comes with a serious price tag. A $54 million tab that includes a prorated $167,667 retention bonus and $91,667 left in his travel fund. He’ll collect every dollar LSU owes him, but what he couldn’t cash in on was respect- not from the boosters, not from the locker room, not from his own sideline.