Filled With Emotions, Garrett Nussmeier’s Girlfriend Bids Farewell in Latest Message for LSU

Right now, LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier stands at an important juncture. We have seen his loyalty making a comeback to Brian Kelly’s squad. But it comes with a cost. Other than being a loyal quarterback, Nussmeier is a loyal lover. However, the 2025 season is going to be tough, as, other than acing the gridiron, he will have to ace his long-distance relationship with sweetheart Ella Springfield. The day is here as Nussmeier’s ladylove signed off the LSU chapter with her graduation, with an emotional note.

That’s what you call support. Nussmeier and Springfield had dreamt of pursuing their dreams together, moving out of Baton Rouge. However, the quarterback, often projected as a top-50 overall pick, changed his NFL plans last minute and returned to LSU. Was Springfield upset with it? Not at all. Instead, she has been his rock of support. In a post in November, she wrote, “So grateful to experience this journey with you. I am so proud of you…Forever your biggest fan.”

Unfortunately, the time has ticked off. The lovebirds will now be miles apart as Nussmeier’s sweetheart has big dreams to chase. But she will be going away with a heart full of memories. On June 10, Springfield made an IG post. The caption read, “Endlessly thankful for the memories, the friendships, and the love that only LSU could give. #foreverlsu.” And the pictures that came with the post are surely going to make you go, ‘Awww.’

The first picture shows Springfield in her graduation robe holding hands with her besties and posing in front of the stadium stands. The next picture is going to win millions of hearts. It showed Springfield in Nussmeier’s arms as she flexed her new degree. Springfield is a marketing major who graduated from LSU in December 2024. But along with the degree, she will be moving out with some bonds that Springfield is going to cherish forever.

First is her quarterback lover, Nussmeier. Her December 7 post captures their relationship perfectly. It read, “Came for the player, stayed for the lifelong memories and friendships made. #foreverlsu.” Not just Garrett, looks like there is another Nussmeier that holds a special place in Springfield’s heart. That’s none other than the LSU quarterback’s sister, Ashlynn Nussmeier. In one of her IG posts, Springfield posted pictures with Ashlynn. The caption read, “My favorite human. I love doing life with you.” From watching concerts together to having a blast on Springfield’s 21st birthday, Ashlynn seems to play an important role in her brother’s girlfriend’s life.

Till now, Nussmeier had his ladylove by his side through thick and thin. Now that they will be miles apart, the quarterback has to make her proud from afar. Will he be able to do that?

Joe Sloan lifts up the curtain on Garrett Nussmeier’s growth

When it comes to energy, Nussmeier is running with a battery 100% charged. Do you remember his message for Kelly? “Coach, I’m a Tiger and I’m, and I just want to let you know, I’m going to be here.” Now, the confidence is not unnatural. After all, the quarterback had a superb season in 2024. 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, and completing 64.2% of his passes does not just speak but screams how good he is as a quarterback.

This is doubled down by the ESPN analyst, Paul Finebaum, who believes that Nussmeier is THE QB LSU needs right now. Along with all the numbers and praise, the Tigers quarterback has already gained the Heisman hype, as well as the NFL spotlight has fallen upon him. Going by the buzz, the New York Giants are set to land him. But Nussmeier has kept the distractions at bay. After all, the clean chit came from LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan himself.

Sloan came up with a review of Garrett Nussmeier’s progress in a May podcast. “He was as prepared as he could be and had developed as much as he could possibly [be] to be prepared to play. Then there’s experience and development you have to get from play right, and there are some situations that happened in the season that now he’s aware of how those things transpired.” The quarterback has gone through every bit of his film from last year and now has the clarity on where he needs to improve the most. Between Kelly’s expectations and a love story miles away, Nussmeier’s got a double mission.