Final Verdict on Oklahoma State New HC Eric Morris Confirm Cowboys Fate For Next Year

Essentials Inside The Story Eric Morris receives scattered applause from analysts

Shaping legendary quarterbacks in NFL proves Morris' coaching prowess

Drew Mestemeker becomes the new kid on the block

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma State finally entered a new era of college football with the hiring of Eric Morris from North Texas. A move not many expected. College football insiders believe this might be one of the best coaching hires of the year, if not the best.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On November 26, former All-American tight end Adam Brenneman hopped onto X and couldn’t stop singing praises about Eric Morris:

“Let’s start with Oklahoma State. They’re in the worst spot they’ve been in decades, 1–10, winless in the Big 12 the last two years, coming off the firing of Mike Gundy, the winningest coach in program history. This is not a quick-fix job, it’s a total rebuild, and that’s exactly why Oklahoma State went after Eric Morris at North Texas.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are not familiar with Eric Morris’ game, let us enlighten you.

The man is an offensive genius, and he took North Texas to a stellar 10–1 record, which is probably the best year they’ve had since 1959. His team ranked for the first time in ages, boasting the best offense in college football, which led the nation in scoring (46.3) and total yards per game (503).

A highly celebrated high school coach, Thad Wells, gave props to his résumé:

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Morris developed:

• 3x Super Bowl MVP (Patrick Mahomes)

• The #1 overall NFL pick (Baker Mayfield)

•The current top college QB (Drew Mestemaker)

Not to mention, he’s an S-tier QB builder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Adam started spilling the names: “Eric Morris has also quietly built one of the strongest quarterback résumés in the country. He’s developed Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward, John Mateer — and now Drew Mestemaker, a walk-on who leads the nation in passing.”

Adam preached what Oklahoma State is getting from Eric: “They hired a builder, a coach who has lifted programs from the ground up, and now gets Big 12 resources to do it again. If Morris brings his offensive firepower and quarterback development to Stillwater, Oklahoma State will not be stuck at the bottom for too long.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He signed off, saying this is the best decision the Cowboys have made in a very long time.

His latest project is Drew Mestemaker, the redshirt freshman who began as a walk-on and started balling in a way nobody expected. The Mean Green signal-caller leads the nation in passing yards (3,469), more than the likes of Julian Sayin and Joey Aguilar. He also threw 26 touchdowns with just four picks.

Safe to say this kid has first-round potential written all over him. Naturally, the biggest question on everyone’s mind is: Will Mestemaker follow his coach to Oklahoma State?

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Mestemaker, following Eric Morris, could be on the cards

It’s a very real possibility. Many analysts believe so. Even Drew Mestemaker described Eric as a dream for every gunslinger.

“As a quarterback, you want to throw the ball. You want him to trust you and put the ball in your hands. To have a coach like that, that breathes confidence into you, and just makes you feel like he trusts you, and he has all his confidence in you,” said Drew.

For now, it’s all speculation. Morris remains committed to coaching North Texas for the rest of its season, which includes potential championship games and even a College Football Playoff bid over Memphis or Tulane.

Both he and Mestemaker have stated they will sit down and decide their plans once the Mean Green’s magical run is officially over. Fans will have to wait for the season to get over to see if this dynamic duo reunites in Stillwater.