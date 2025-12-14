$54.3M Sherrone Moore Replacement Proves His Record With Bowl Game Win

The Michigan Wolverines are 48 hours deep into their coaching carousel. They are peaking at every option today for the perfect replacement for former HC Sherrone Moore. Every turn they take eventually leads them to the $54.3 million man, and even the bookies are starting to agree, especially after today’s bowl win.

HC Jedd Fisch, the $54.3 million man, has become one of the biggest talking points for Michigan since the firing of Sherrone Moore. With the Washington Huskies’ 38–10 lopsided win over the former No. 25-ranked Boise State Broncos in the LA Bowl, Jedd Fisch’s name has begun to rise on the Vegas leaderboard for the next Michigan man.

According to Pat Smith, Jedd Fisch now has the fourth-best odds for the Michigan head coaching gig at 7/1. The only names ahead of him are Kalen DeBoer (Alabama, 4/1), Joe Brady (Buffalo Bills OC, 6/1), and Jesse Minter (LA Chargers DC, 5/1). Despite the said odds, the current Huskies HC has more things going in his favor than the others.

Based on the last few seasons, whatever Jedd Fisch touches multiplies. When he became head coach at Arizona, Year 1 brought just one win. Year 2? Five wins. Year 3? A 10–3 season. The same thing happened in Washington. When Kalen DeBoer left for Alabama, he took everything with him, and Washington was looking at a three-year rebuild, minimum.

By the football god’s grace, Jedd Fisch came in. Year 1 was 6–7, and now in Year 2, it was a 9–4 record. That’s something you see only in S+ tier caliber head coaches, and that is exactly what the Wolverines need right now. Jedd Fisch and the University of Michigan connection go a long way back.

Fisch was an assistant coach at Michigan in 2015 and 2016 under Jim Harbaugh. He served as the passing game coordinator and helped engineer quarterbacks like Jake Rudock. His past connections and knack for fast success have put Jedd Fisch right in the middle of the rumor mill. People are speculating heavily about him leaving Washington to take over one of the top jobs in college football.

Fisch has a seven-year contract with Washington and has publicly said that he expects to stay in Seattle and coach the Huskies in 2026. Although he hasn’t been very vocal, you can bet Michigan may have already dialed him up.

In college football, you usually know when a coach is not leaving. When rumors pop up, coaches with no intention of leaving shut them down immediately, just like Kenny Dillingham did recently with, “I love this place. This place is special.”

Meanwhile, Jedd Fisch said, “I expect to be here,” when asked about the Michigan job after the bowl win. That’s not what you want to hear if you’re a Washington fan. Anything can happen in college football. Michigan is a big-time program with one of the deepest pockets in the country. This is definitely a situation worth keeping an eye on.

Why Jedd Fisch might beat the others

There’s no way Kalen DeBoer would leave Alabama, especially after getting into the playoff. Plus, the Alabama job is clearly a step above Michigan right now. DeBoer won’t be batting an eye at the Michigan opening when he has bigger fish to fry next weekend in Norman.

Joe Brady would be a good fit for Michigan. The Buffalo Bills are ranked first in rushing offense (157.8 yards per game), fifth in points per game (28.9), third in total offense (381.8 yards), and eleventh in passing. Since Michigan loves to play ground-and-pound football, he checks every box. The issue is purely logistical and timing. The idea of him leaving the Bills right now feels absurd.

The Bills sit at 9–4 and are pushing for a Super Bowl run, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs out of the picture. With the Patriots next on the schedule, the Michigan job is likely the last thing on Joe Brady’s mind.

Then there’s Jesse Minter. The Chargers’ defensive coordinator has been doing absolute wonders in Los Angeles, where fumbling feels like part of their DNA. Regardless of past issues and poor history, the Chargers’ defense under Jesse Minter has been elite. They are ranked ninth in points allowed (20.8). Last season, they were first. They are fourth in total defense and second in the league in interceptions (8).

But why would Minter choose college football over the NFL? If he keeps performing like this, the head coaching gig in the NFL is not far away.

On top of that, he’s busy chasing a playoff run. The Chargers are 9–4, and Michigan can’t afford to wait months to make a hire. They need to learn from Penn State’s situation. That’s why Jedd Fisch feels like the perfect fit. Mind you, he’s not less than any of the other names mentioned. He led the Huskies to a 9–4 record this season. Imagine that with Michigan resources.